Bobby Flay and Michael Symon talk new show and delicious BBQ

This summer just got a lot saucier. Food Network’s latest show featuring culinary icon Bobby Flay (BF) and Iron Chef Michael Symon (MS) recently premiered on the food-focused network, and the competition is just starting to heat up. “BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Symon” features four episodes of intense rounds where competitors will smoke, sauce, grill and dry rub their way to the top while being mentored by the biggest barbecue connoisseurs themselves. Both Flay and Symon sat down with Metro to give the scoop on their new show, talk about competing against each other for the first time and share some surprises audiences should look out for.

Why choose BBQ for the show--- what makes this style of cooking exciting for the competition?

MS: I think a couple of things — barbecue is huge to Bobby and I both, and I don’t think there is anything more Americana-style than barbecue. It’s really grown nation-wide now, it used to be very regionally specific, and now you’re seeing great barbecue restaurants open all over the country. The level of interest for barbecue right now is just very high. Even though it fits into one category there are a lot of different styles of it.

How did you go about finding the “pit-masters” that are competing on the show?

BF: My company actually produced the show, so we certainly scoured the country for the best barbecue experts around and we pooled from a pool of very decorated barbecue competitors.

What kind of challenges can viewers expect to see the pit-masters undergo during the competition?

BF: It’s all outdoor cooking in some way, shape or form-- but they range from very quick sort of backyard grilling challenges to challenges that took up to eight hours to cook a piece of meat---- and everything in between. That included side dishes, sauces, or things on the grill or the smoker---it was basically everything you could do outdoors.

MS: It was fun because it ranged from backyard barbecue to really old traditional kind of barbecue techniques.

What’s some of the criteria the competitors will be judged on?

BF: I think presentation at any level is important no matter what, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be something simply plated. I think the thing about barbecue is it’s really about the presentation of the techniques of the food--- things along those lines that really make your mouth water when it’s put in front of you.

Why did you choose Austin for the show’s location?

BF: I think that Austin, well actually Texas in general --- it is considered one of the best barbecue states in the whole country. Food Network has a very big Texas following and it just felt right. The minute you cross the Texas border you can just smell the barbecue everywhere.

Overall what would you tell audiences to expect from “BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Symon”

MS: The show offers a wide variety of things. You get to see world-class barbecue, and you also get to see two best friends having a great time while being competitive.

BF: And amazing technique--- some of the best people in the business. Not us, the competitors. But, there are some smaller challenges in the episodes that will include me and Michael as well.

Catch “BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Symon” Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Food Network

