Everything we know about Bojack Horseman season 5

Unlike the members of the Television Academy, which oversees the Emmy Award nominations, final selections and telecast each year, critics everywhere think Bojack Horseman deserves a trophy. Aside from comedy actress Kristen Schaal’s 2017 nomination for voicing the recurring character Sarah Lynn, however, Netflix’s animated series has so far received nothing. Thankfully, this doesn’t mean that Netflix and its subscribers are exiting the Bojack train in droves, as creator and showrunner Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s popular show is coming back for a fifth season this fall. The streaming giant also revealed a first look a Bojack Horseman season 5 late last month. Even so, very little is known about what Bob-Waksberg and his writing team are cooking up for Will Arnett’s titular failed sitcom star with a long face.

Bojack Horseman season 5 release date

Nearly two weeks after Bojack Horseman season 4 premiered on September 8, 2017, the series’ official Twitter account posted a short animation of a smartphone screen. Accompanied by the caption “SO THIS HAPPENED,” the animation revealed a series of texts from a “clingy netflix exec” sent to Bojack’s phone.

“Hey Bojack, it’s Netflix,” the one-way exchange began. “We would have called but we remember how angry you got last time because we interrupted your nap… Anyway, big news! You’re back for a Season 5! So keep up the good work and see you on set soon!”

As for the newly announced Bojack Horseman season 5 release date, Netflix kept fans waiting for a solid nine months. Then, in late June, the show’s Twitter account retweeted a fan’s all-caps question about the release date with an appropriate comment: “wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me.”

wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me https://t.co/YlMPphjRdq — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

What will Bojack Horseman season 5 be about?

If Netflix and Bojack Horseman have been this reluctant to tease out the season 5 premiere date, then fans shouldn’t expect anything more until right before September 14. That, or they should wait until the episodes are available to binge.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the powers that be won’t toss critics and viewers another tease in the meantime, and that’s exactly what they did. The same day the premiere date was revealed, Netflix also dropped a first-look image from the new season on Twitter.

It shows Bojack, dressed in the guise of a noir detective, lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his chest. Standing over him is a new character, pointing a gun at him while several onlookers dressed for what looks like a formal party look on.

To the uninitiated, this may look like the beginning of the end of Bojack. The question is, “Why is he dressed as a police detective?” The titular horse isn’t a cop, but a failed actor whose ‘90s sitcom stardom has run dry. If you recall, however, season 4 ended with Princess Carolyn’s (Amy Sedaris) successful pitch for the series Philbert, for which she lied and said Bojack would star. Perhaps this first-look photo is actually a preview of that.

Bojack Horseman season 5 trailer

Aside from a few teasers, a full trailer for Bojack Horseman season 5 hasn't dropped yet.

Bojack Horseman season 5 premieres September 14 on Netflix.