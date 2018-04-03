'Broad City' star to co-write a reboot of ‘A League of their Own’

This is the second attempt at turning the film into a series.

Abbi Jacobson, co-creator and star of “Broad City,” is keeping busy and has a new project on her plate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jacobson will be co-writing a reboot of “A League of their Own” for Amazon Studios with Will Graham of “Mozart in the Jungle.”

The reincarnation of the 1992 film (which originally starred Tom Hanks and Geena Davis) is a second attempt at turning it into a TV series. CBS tried to do it back in 1993, but the show only lasted for three episodes.

Maybe the second time’s a charm?

THR got its hands on the official logline, if you’re interested in seeing how the new project stacks up to the iconic film.

"A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches, season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball."

While we wait for more news on the reboot, we can always rewatch the original film — baseball season is here, after all.



