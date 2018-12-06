Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2: Everything we know so far

When Netflix commissioned the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series last year, they locked down two seasons. This is great considering all the questions left unanswered after the first go-around: Will Harvey find someone else while his former love is off at The Academy of Unseen Arts? Will his brother Tommy stay dead (because, when it comes to Greendale, anything can happen)? Also, will Ambrose finally regain his full freedom? Here's hoping all of this and more is tackled in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2.

Come next spring, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), ex-boyfriend Harvey (Ross Lynch), potential-new-flame Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) and others will return to our screens for an epic sequel season to the modern (and twisted) reboot developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Like the first season, there will be 10 glorious episodes.

Shipka spoke to Metro back in October while she was in the process of filming this upcoming chapter.

"It's been great to go straight into it because we were kind of coming off the momentum of season one in a lot of ways," she shares. "And honestly, the characters grow and change so much…"

Season 2, she says, will "tell the same story," but it'll be "heightened more" and "more major."

"It feels really awesome because it just feels like it's just kept building and building and building..." Shipka tells us.

Here's everything we know so far about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 plot

Shipka told Bloody Disgusting in October that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 explores many character and plot changes. And, it picks up right where season 1 leaves off when our favorite witch signs her name in the Book of the Beast and agrees to, basically, do whatever the Dark Lord wishes. (Oh, and she leaves Harvey in the dust. Don't forget that.)

"I would just say that, without giving too much away, because it would be a bit of a spoiler, the way that Sabrina's life takes certain turns and certain decisions she makes inform the second season," she told the site. "The finale of the first season sets up a lot. It goes in a different direction. We see more different characters. It deals with a different side of things."

"Sabrina definitely changes and shifts a lot," Shipka continued. "Her growth is very evident and the second season definitely has a different spin on it than the first season."

And, Aguirre-Sacasa told IndieWire there may be an episode devoted specifically to Salem's backstory.

"We've definitely talked about doing a Salem-centric episode where we learn more about his life," he said, adding that the black cat might talk "in the future," as he did in the original TV series, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Filming for this next season is expected to end before the New Year.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 cast

Shipka, Lynch and other original cast members will be back for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2. We'll see more of Sabrina's aunts, played by Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto, the Weird Sisters (Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph and Abigail Cowen) as well as Sabrina's best friends from Baxter High, Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) and Susie (Lachlan Watson).

The possessed Mrs. Wardell (Michelle Gomez) will be back as well.

Producers are reportedly looking to fill the role of the Dark Lord (AKA, Satan). And, per Deadline, new characters will include Wardell's boyfriend, Adam Masters, played by Alexis Denisof.

"Handsome and charming, Adam returns to Greendale after a stint overseas working with Physicians Without Frontiers — unaware that his fiance has been taken over by the demoness Madam Satan," Deadline reveals.

Jedidiah Goodacre will play warlock Dorian Gray, owner of "exclusive nightclub" Dorian's Gray Room.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 release date

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 will hit Netflix on April 5, 2019.

Yes, that's the same month as the GoT season 8 premiere. Yes, we're excited for both.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 trailer

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 last week. Watch it below:

Making all your witches come true this holiday season. CAOS continues April 5. pic.twitter.com/NFzGRnQucK — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 1, 2018

By the looks of it, Shipka was right: Things are about to get very major.