Everything we know about the last season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Next year will bring us the fourth and final season of the series.

On Monday, the CW announced renewals for a slew of its series, including critical darling Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 4. Shortly after, co-creator and star Rachel Bloom confirmed that the fourth season would be the last.

Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season. https://t.co/Gk8YgvyUX8 pic.twitter.com/cJFnjT1KQu — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2018

Gone too soon? Yes — but perhaps it's for the best. Here’s everything we know so far about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 4.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 4: What we know

Creators Bloom and Aline Brosh Mckenna have said multiple times that they envisioned the series as a finite story, and had originally pitched it as four “cycles.” As Bloom told Vanity Fair:

“The idea of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was an idea [McKenna] had for a movie,” Bloom said. But because McKenna’s background is in 90s sitcoms, “she was like, ‘I have no interest in making a show that’s just going to spit out copies of itself. I’m a screenwriter; I want to do a show with plot.” “This is about a young woman in a very specific time in her life, going through a crisis,” Bloom said. “And that just doesn’t sustain itself for nine seasons. I’m an avid TV watcher, and I feel like a lot of shows peak around Season 4, Season 5, and just last way too long.”

What will Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 4 cover?

It’s too soon to know, really. But the third season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ended with Rebecca facing a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder of her ex, the equally unstable Trent. So she’ll definitely have plenty to contend with — that is, whenever the fourth season rolls around.