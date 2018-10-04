Why Damon Wayans is leaving Lethal Weapon season 3

There's been just as much drama off screen as there's been on screen leading into Lethal Weapon season 3.

The hit FOX series based on the beloved action film franchise first saw the departure of Clayne Crawford, who played Martin Riggs, prior to the start of Lethal Weapon season 3. The actor was written off of the show following a number of incidents on the set, which led to former American Pie star Seann William Scott joining the series as a new character this season.

Now, it sounds like Damon Wayans, who plays Roger Murtaugh on the show, will be leaving Lethal Weapon soon as well. Here's what we know about the actor's upcoming departure from the series.

Lethal Weapon season 3: Why Damon Wayans is leaving the show

Wayans caused quite a stir when he revealed in an interview with EUR that he plans to quit the show during Lethal Weapon season 3.

"I'm going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13, so I really don't know what they're planning, but that's what I'm planning," Wayans said. "I'm a 58-year-old diabetic and I'm working 16-hour days… Murtaugh said, ‘too old for this.'"

Wayans went on to reveal that he hopes to return to the stage in order to "try and find my smile again," noting that his experience on Lethal Weapon has been difficult on him and his family.

"This has been very hard, especially last week. My mother had surgery, my daughter had surgery and I had to look them both in the eye and go, ‘I can't be there,'" Wayans said. "It's hard for me to play this loving, supportive father, husband and friend on TV and be the guy in life that's telling everybody, 'I can't, I've got to work.'"

The actor and comedian believes that he's given the folks in charge enough time to find a replacement for what comes next after the first 13 episodes of Lethal Weapon season 3. However, there may not be any more episodes coming up, as The Hollywood Reporter noted that FOX has only ordered 13 episodes for Lethal Weapon season 3 so far.

Despite Wayans departure, it sounds like the series is getting at least one more new face. TV Line reports that Paola Lázaro has been cast as Louie “The Gute” Gutierrez, a new Riggs-like partner for Det. Bailey.