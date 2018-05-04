All the ways you can live stream Dancing with the Stars

We know the dancing competition has already cha-cha-ed its way into your heart, but that doesn’t mean your schedule is going to respect your love the show. One week something’s going to come up, and we’re sorry to say, you’re not going to be home to catch the competitors’ routines. Don’t worry, that’s where the Dancing with the Stars live stream comes in.

That’s especially important during the current season, since it’s a truncated four weeks long. Double eliminations are happening each and every week to pack that much action into a month, so the stakes are high for spoilers if you miss even one episode. (If you need to catch up, here's our guide on how to watch Dancing with the Stars season 26 online.) But, since you don’t go anywhere without your phone — don’t bother trying to deny it — you’re perfectly set up already to hit play on the Dancing with the Stars live stream no matter where life finds you on Sunday night.

How to use the Dancing with the Stars live stream

ABC knows you’re addicted to their celebrity-packed competition, so they’ve made it easier to stay caught up. You can use their ABC Go Watch Live function whenever you are to see the competitors stun the audience with everything from foxtrots to tangos — and don’t forget the jaw-dropping costumes and stage design.

You’ll need to login with the information from your service provider to use this function, but you don’t need to do it in a browser window. You can also use the ABC app, which is available for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.

Since watching Dancing with the Stars live stream — and other ABC shows live — on ABC.com and the ABC Go app are part of your provider subscription, there’s no extra free from ABC to watch on either platform. But that doesn’t mean it’s currently available to everyone. According to ABC:

The ABC TV live stream is available with a participating TV provider in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. Customers with a DirecTV subscription in the following markets will also be able to watch the ABC live stream: Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah and West Palm Beach.

Use Hulu to watch the Dancing with the Stars live stream

Fear not, Dancing with the Stars fans who don’t have cable. You can also watch the live stream of the show through Hulu with Live TV. Although this is not included in your monthly subscription to the Netflix-like library of streamable content, Hulu does also offer plenty of TV channels to watch live. You can sign up for the service here, and you’ll be able to watch a live stream of ABC on Hulu.com on your browser or through the Hulu app on your tablet or phone.

Use Sling TV to watch the Dancing with the Stars live stream

You can also sign up for Sling TV, which offers different packages for accessing live TV channels online. They offer a 7-day free trial if you’re willing to give it a go for this weekend’s episode of Dancing with the Stars season 26 before you commit. Through this service, you personalize your channel access so you can pick and choose the channels that you go to most often. Once you’re signed up, you can access the Dancing with the Stars live stream through the Sling TV website or the Sling TV app, which is available for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV. It can even be used with some gaming systems.