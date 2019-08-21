'Dancing With the Stars' season 28 cast revealed: Sean Spicer, Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom are ready

The cast of Dancing With the Stars season 28 was revealed Wednesday on "Good Morning America" and this cast might be one of the most-talked-about casts all time.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 will feature President Donald Trump’s former secretary Sean Spicer as one of the contestants which will probably get everyone to tune in to watch.



In addition to Spicer, DWTS season 28 will feature former NFL star Ray Lewis, former NBA player and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom and “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown.



While each season of “Dancing With the Stars” continues to deliver excitement and suspense, many are curious to see what kind of spicy moves Trump’s former press secretary is bringing to the dance floor.

Dancing With the Stars on Good Morning America

When does Dancing With the Stars season 28 premiere?

You can check out all the action of DWTS season 28 September 16 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.