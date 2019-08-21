TV

'Dancing With the Stars' season 28 cast revealed: Sean Spicer, Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom are ready

Sean Spicer will be on this season's dance competition show.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : August 21, 2019 Updated : August 21, 2019
    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast revealed

    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast revealed
    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast revealed

    The cast of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" season 28. 

    Hanna Brown - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast
    Hanna Brown - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Mary Wilson - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast
    Mary Wilson - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Karamo Brown - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast
    Karamo Brown - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Ray Lewis - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Ray Lewis - Dancing With the Stars season 28
    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast

    James Van Der Beek Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast
    James Van Der Beek Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Kate Flannery - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Kate Flannery - Dancing With the Stars season 28
    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast

    Christie Brinkley - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast
    Christie Brinkley - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Ally Brooke - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast
    Ally Brooke - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Lauren Alaina - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast
    Lauren Alaina - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Kel Mitchell - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Kel Mitchell - Dancing With the Stars season 28
    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast

    Lamar Odom - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast
    Lamar Odom - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Sean Spicer - Dancing With the Stars season 28

    Cast of Dancing With the Stars season 28
    Sean Spicer - Dancing With the Stars season 28

The cast of Dancing With the Stars season 28 was revealed Wednesday on "Good Morning America" and this cast might be one of the most-talked-about casts all time.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 will feature President Donald Trump’s former secretary Sean Spicer as one of the contestants which will probably get everyone to tune in to watch.
 
In addition to Spicer, DWTS season 28 will feature former NFL star Ray Lewis, former NBA player and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom and “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown.
 
While each season of “Dancing With the Stars” continues to deliver excitement and suspense, many are curious to see what kind of spicy moves Trump’s former press secretary is bringing to the dance floor.

When does Dancing With the Stars season 28 premiere?

You can check out all the action of DWTS season 28 September 16 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.

Tags:
Dancing with the StarsSean Spicer
