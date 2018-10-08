Here's what we know about the shows coming to DC Universe streaming service

Fans got a glimpse of what’s coming to the new DC Universe streaming service during a panel event at this year’s New York City Comic Con.

The DC Universe streaming service officially launched late September but thanks to the 2018 New York City Comic Con we know the release window of at least five shows coming to the streaming platform in 2019 and one confirmed start date for a DC Universe original series.

DC original series Titans will premiere October 12 and the streaming service will roll out new programs beginning in 2019. According to DC Universe, the first season of Titans will finish sometime late December or early January. Young Justice: Outsiders will air from January to February with new episodes becoming available weekly on the streaming platform.

DC Universe streaming schedule: What we know so far

Although DC Universe did not say what the official release dates are for the shows coming to its streaming service, the company released a chart showing a general overview of when shows will become available on the DC Universe streaming service.

According to the infographic, Doom Patrol premieres mid-February, Swamp Thing will premiere end of May, while part two of Young Justice begins in June and wraps up in July. Stargirl premieres late August and overlaps the animated series Harley Quinn, which premieres mid-October 2019.

The DC Universe streaming service offers users the ability to watch original and classic series and animated films all in one app. In addition to streaming films and TV series, the DC Universe streaming service also allows subscribers to read new and classic comics online. This means you can access a wide range of DC titles and view them on your mobile device.

How much does DC Universe streaming service cost?

The DC Universe streaming service comes in monthly and annual membership options. Subscribers pay $7.99 per month for unlimited access to DC original series, classic films and TV shows and comics. If you’re a dedicated DC fan, you can pay $74.99 for the annual membership. You’ll save around $22 and you’ll also have access to special annual member benefits and rewards not available at the monthly plan.

At launch, the DC Universe streaming platform is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.