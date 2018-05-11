You’re such a big Grey’s fan that you feel the losses as deeply as if they’re in your own circle of friends and family. You were devastated when you lost Derek Shepherd, and let’s not even dig up the past by talking about Denny. But then they introduced a big question mark about April on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s been old news for weeks that Sarah Drew is leaving the show, but no one knew if they were going to have her exit by killing off her character.

For the record, she’s not the only one leaving. In addition to Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw — who plays Arizona on the medical drama — is confirmed to be leaving the show after season 14 wraps. It’s a tough blow for long-time fans who have watched Arizona and April develop since season 5 and season 6, respectively.

“It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters,” Grey’s creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes told EW about losing the fan-favorites. “Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

So, did they kill off April on Grey’s Anatomy?

So why were people worried about April on Grey’s Anatomy dying? Promos for Thursday’s episode showed that April was going to be in a car accident — although some fans worked this out early from a vague episode description released online.

Indeed, right on cue, April was rolled into the hospital along with Matthew. It was revealed that Matthew rolled his car, and April was in the passenger’s seat. With a nod back to the ferry accident and Meredith’s brush with death, the doctors have to spend the better part of the hour warming April’s body before attempting to revive her.

It seems like curtains for April on Grey’s Anatomy. After all, how many characters can one show bring this close to death and successfully revive? Well, add April to that list because sure enough, by the end of the episode, they’ve managed to revive her after Owen calls on everyone to pray for her, a gesture her character would have deeply appreciated.

For the record, Arizona’s exit is explained through a happy ending, but we’ll have to wait until next week’s season finale to find out exactly how April on Grey’s Anatomy will bow out.