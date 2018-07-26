Disenchantment on Netflix: Everything we know right now

The creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening, is back in the animation game, and this time he’s working with Netflix. Simpsons fans have already started counting down in anticipating for the Disenchantment Netflix launch, but the rest of you might need some filling in. Here’s what to expect from the new Netflix series featuring a young princess who’s a little too fond of drinking.

Created by Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein, the show will take viewers to the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where everything is not quite right. The episodes will follow tipsy princess Bean, elf companion Elfo and her adorable personal demon (of course she has a personal demon) Luci throughout their misadventures.

What to expect from Disenchantment on Netflix

First and foremost, you’ll recognize the animation style instantly. You can tell it comes from the same creative mind as The Simpsons and Futurama. But you might sense more connections as well. When talking to Collider about the inspiration for Disenchantment Netflix series, Groening mentioned a time he was working on Futurama. They were deciding between science fiction and fantasy but ultimately decided science fiction would be easier to tackle. We might now be getting that idea that almost happened before.

So how many misadventures are you getting in the first installment of Disenchantment? Although Bean and her quirky gang of companions may certainly have more than one misadventure per episode, you’ll get 10 episodes in the first season. But to get a hint about what’s to come, you should pay close attention to the very first scene. “The very first thing you see, that’s staring you in the face, will give you a clue about the entire nature of what you’re watching,” Groening told Collider.

Meet the Disenchantment cast

Yes, it’s an animated series, so you won’t see anyone famous, but you can expect to hear the voices of Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson as Princess Bean, Nat Faxon as Elfo, Eric Andre as Luci and Futurama’s John DiMaggio as King Zög. You’ll also catch the voices of Billy West, Maurice LaMarche (The Brain from Pinky and The Brain), Tress MacNeille (of The Simpsons, Futurama and Rugrats), David Herman (Michael Bolton in Office Space), Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery.

Disenchantment Netflix trailer

Netflix first released a teaser for the series, which draws clear connections between the new animated series and The Simpsons and Futurama. Watch it below:

Then, thank goodness because we wanted more, they released the official Disenchanted trailer. In it, you can get a good idea for some of the misadventures Bean and her crew experience in the first season, with a small sneak peek at her excessive drinking habits and the pop-culture references you can expect peppered amid the action.

Disenchantment Netflix release date

Bookmark the show’s landing page to get ready to hit play moments after the Disenchantment Netflix launch. The streaming service releases the series on Friday, August 17. Just make sure to pace yourself. If you blow through the entire series on one weekend it’ll be a long wait until the second installment.