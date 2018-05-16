Everything you need to know before watching the Royal Wedding

Before tuning in, check out Metro's guide to this weekend's nuptials.

You’ve survived the Lifetime movie (oh so bad, yet oh so good), you’ve watched the primetime specials and binged-watched seven seasons of “Suits.” Now, it’s time to make yourself a plate of crumpets, curl up on the couch in your PJs and tune in to the TV wedding of the year.

The night before:

Don’t pretend you haven’t cancelled Friday so you can be up in time for Saturday’s wedding. For those staying home who fancy a giggle, at 8 p.m., TLC is offering up the one-hour “Prince Harry: Wild No More” documentary, followed by a one-hour “Meghan Markle: A Royal Love Story” special. At 10 p.m., things get a little more serious when ABC’s “20/20” focuses on the Royal Wedding.

How to watch:

Pretty much every major network will have live coverage of the royal wedding, because let’s face it, apart from a hangover, there’s not much else to compete with on a Saturday morning. However, ABC, CBS and BBC America will all live stream the ceremony from Windsor starting around 7 a.m. in the morning.

Pick of the coverage:

For a less stuffy take on what it sure to be a ceremony overflowing with conservative tradition, “The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish!” on HBO, hosted by the in-character comedians Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell, should deliver a lighter look at the Royal Wedding beginning at 7:30 a.m.

In the royal vein:

Lifetime might have given us the brilliant “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” TV movie, but Hallmark is rewarding royal romance fiends with an all-day line up of royalty-themed movies including Markle’s own 2016 Hallmark movie, “Dater’s Handbook.”

Best Royal Wedding snacks

To eat:

Scones:Served with jam and cream.

Pikelets:Again, apply jam and cream.

To drink:

Tea:Prepared in a pot and served in a cup with saucer.

Gin and tonic:Served with a twist of lemon.

From the store: English shortbread

If you’re feeling fancy: Lemon elderflower cake with buttercream. Forgo the traditional fruitcake and take a stab at baking the cake the royal couple opted for.