Is Finding Dory on Netflix? What about Finding Nemo?

Because we just want to see our favorite forgetful blue tang fish.

It’s summer (if you couldn't tell), which means you’re probably trying to combat the sweltering heat in one of two ways: hitting the beach or binge-watching shows in your air-conditioned living room. You may even be doing a little of both: rewatching your favorite ocean classics from the comfort of your home. Is Finding Dory on Netflix, though? What about Finding Nemo?

Is Finding Nemo on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Finding Nemo is not on Netflix (how rude).

Good news: you can still rent or buy Finding Nemo on Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu.

Is Finding Dory on Netflix?

Like The Incredibles 2 — which came out 14 years after the first film — Finding Dory, the Finding Nemo sequel, was released 13 years after the Pixar movie’s 2003 premiere. (When Matt Prigge reviewed Finding Dory for Metro in 2016, he called it "a very different kind of tearjerker.")

Who wouldn’t want to relive the Dory glory days of short-term memory loss and laughter? (Because, even though she probably won't remember who you are, Dory will always make you crack a smile.)

Is Finding Dory on Netflix? Yes, but not for long. Finding Dory in leaving Netflix on Wednesday, August 1.

Where to stream Finding Dory once it leaves Netflix

Even though Finding Dory is leaving Netflix, there are plenty of ways you can watch it after August 1.

You can rent or buy Finding Dory on all of the streaming sites you can rent or buy Finding Nemo: Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes and Google Play. (No, Finding Dory is not on Hulu right now).

Here are the other titles leaving Netflix in August

Below is the full list of titles leaving Netflix in August 2018. Warning: some of them are true classics.

Movies and TV shows leaving Netflix on August 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in August

10 Rules for Sleeping Around (August 2)

13 Assassins (August 5)

Welcome to Me (August 6)

St. Vincent (August 10)

For a Good Time, Call… (August 12)

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family (August 13)

Being Flynn (August 16)

Enter the Battlefield (August 16)

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3 (August 16)

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4 (August 16)

Pariah (August 16)

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3 (August 16)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (August 16)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (August 16)

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2 (August 16)

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3 (August 16)

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4 (August 16)

Sausage Party (August 23)

The Road (August 25)

Luckily, these aren’t all leaving Netflix at the same time — but, if one of your favorites is getting the boot, you should get to watching.