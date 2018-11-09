Food Network stars share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes

November is the perfect time of year to be a foodie, especially since there's so many Food Network Thanksgiving specials to tide you over until the big Turkey Day feast. Ahead of the holiday, some of the network's biggest stars shared their favorite Thanksgiving dishes with us.

Food Network Thanksgiving favorites: Molly Yeh - Pretzel Stuffing

The Girl Meets Farm star has a special stuffing recipe in store for her upcoming Thanksgiving episode on Sunday Nov. 18. "It's basically a spin on the classic Thanksgiving stuffing that has the added bonus of pretzel flavor and just the right hit of mustard!"

Ingredients:

-10 heaping cups cubed pretzel rolls

-1 16-ounce package bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

-1 medium onion, chopped

-4 celery ribs, chopped

-Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

-1 1/2 cups chicken broth

-1/2 cup beer

-1/4 cup Dijon mustard

-2 tablespoon honey

-2 large eggs

-Nonstick cooking spray or butter, for greasing the casserole dish

-1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F. Spread out the pretzel cubes on baking sheets and bake, flipping cubes halfway through, until the bread dries out, about 1 hour. Set aside to cool and increase the oven temperature to 375 degrees.

Fry the bacon until crisp in a large saute pan. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to cool. Drain off 1/4 cup bacon grease from pan; set aside. Add the onion and celery to the pan with the remaining bacon grease and cook over medium heat until soft, about 5 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Whisk together the chicken broth, beer, mustard, honey and eggs in a medium bowl.

Grease a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish, then gently combine the bread cubes, bacon, parsley and onion/celery mixture in the dish. Pour the broth mixture over the top and toss gently to coat. Pour the reserved bacon grease over the top; bake until set and golden, about 40 minutes. Yields 6 to 8 servings.

Food Network Thanksgiving favorites: Christian Petroni - Fried Brussels Sprouts with Apple Gastrique and Candied Pumpkin Seeds

The judge on Food Network's Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge puts quite the spin on brussels sprouts with this epic side dish. "I love this dish because who doesn’t love fried brussels sprouts? The crunchiness and the saltiness from the sprout combined with the sweet tanginess of the apple cider gastric really bring it home for me! The nutty finish of the pumpkin seeds add another layer of flavor that’s just really nice."

Ingredients: