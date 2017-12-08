Free Game of Thrones screenings coming to movie theaters

HBO is bringing one of the biggest episodes of Game of Thrones to movie theaters in three cities this winter — and they're bringing the Iron Throne, too.

You’re probably not getting the most out of Game of Thrones by watching it on your TV or phone, so HBO is putting it on the big screen — for free.

Relieve the episode Spoils of War, where Daenerys and her main dragon Drogon (not playing favorites, just stating facts) barbecue the Lannister army into submission, at AMC theaters in New York (Dec. 12-13), Chicago (Jan. 5-6, 2018) and Los Angeles (Jan. 19-20, 2018).

The free screenings will also include the special featurette Conquest & Rebellion, a 45-minute animated film about the violent events that shaped Westeros. As opposed to the happy ones, which would probably take up 5 minutes at most.

In addition to the screening, fans will be able to take photos on replicas of the Iron Throne and Dragonstone Throne, check out the Dragonstone map table and see a gallery of the fallen would-be conquerors of Westeros.

In New York, the screenings will take place at AMC 34th (312 W. 34th St.) in two sessions: 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Doors open three hours before each showtime so everyone has a chance to get that perfect Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms selfie.

To get in, you’ll need to be 18 or older and pre-register for a ticket. And there is one catch: The screenings are being held to celebrate the release of the series’ seventh season (out now on digital, DVD/Blu-ray on Dec. 12), so you’ll have to show your Season 7 disc set or proof of purchase to get in. Each purchase is good for two tickets.