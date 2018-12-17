By the end of the first season, the protagonists of Future Man - Josh Futturman (Josh Hutcherson), Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson) - thought they had finally saved humanity from the Herpes cure that would inadvertently trigger the apocalypse. Sure, there were a lot of upsets along the way, but they did it! Josh’ future, and Tiger and Wolf’s present, was no longer going to be the surreal, dystopian nightmare it was before. Right? Wrong, for as Future Man season 2 quickly lets its audience know, these three have managed to damage humanity’s timeline so much that the chances of it ever returning to normal are pretty much null.

Everything you need to know about Future Man season 2

The cure for herpes was still invented and the world as Josh knows it no longer exists. Instead of being Doctor Elias Kronish’s (Keith David) fault, however, the world-ending wonder drug is actually the creation of Doctor Stu Camillo (Haley Joel Osment), whose focus is now devoted to forcefully relocating humanity to Mars. Meanwhile, the time-traveling trio’s actions through season 1 have completely changed the fabric of society -- so much so that Wolf is now living with “two beautiful husbands, three handsome wives” and a literal litter of children. As for Tiger, she now shares a familial connection to Stu, whose daughter Tyanne is her spitting image.

As for the “Biotic Wars” video game that initially put Josh in contact with Tiger and Wolf, the actual Biotic Wars it was based on and everything else about that timeline’s resistance to Kronish’s apocalyptic cure, it’s all gone. The group is left to fend for themselves in the new timeline, despite Josh’s valiant attempts to reunite the gang, until the mysterious “Pointed Circle” organization comes along to try and recruit them. They aren’t too fond of Stu’s plans to colonize Mars, but as Josh will quickly come to realize, they might not be all that great, either.

In other words, Future Man season 2 is as weird as its predecessor, if not weirder. So fans of Rogen and Goldberg’s show, which was co-created by Howard Overman, Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir, will undoubtedly enjoy it. Hulu subscribers who haven’t kept up with the series, however, may want to set aside some time to binge all 13 episodes of the first season, as season 2 does little to help the uninitiated catch up with everything that’s happened. As soon as the credits roll in the second season premiere, Josh, Tiger and Wolf are off to the races.

To see where those races take them, tune in when all 13 episodes of Future Man season 2 drop into Hulu’s queue. By then, you will have had plenty of time to recover from the holiday season, so why not kickstart the new year with a show in which Rogen plays a man named “Susan”?

Future Man season 2 cast

Future Man season 2 stars Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson and Haley Joel Osment.

Future Man season 2 release date

The Future Man season 2 premiere is set for Friday, Jan. 11, on Hulu.

