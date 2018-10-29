Westeros wannabes: check out this Game of Thrones bag collection from Danielle Nicole

The same three-headed dragon is printed on this black and white Targaryen crossbody.

This tote will definitely make you feel like the Mother of Dragons herself.

This crossbody bag features a dire wolf, the sigil of House Stark. On the back, reads the all-too-familiar words "Winter Coming."

"Lannister" is printed along the strap of this bold yellow wristlet. Also included in this Game of Thrones bag collection are matching wristlets for House Stark and House Targaryen.

Although we have to wait until 2019 for the final chapter of GoT, there's a lot to look forward to. Northern Ireland is getting some thrilling GoT tourist attractions. Also, there's a series music album in the works. And, we can gear up for next season's inevitably bloody "Great War" with a Game of Thrones bag collection from accessories brand Danielle Nicole.

Danielle Nicole has already launched Harry Potter, Disney and Looney Tunes lines. The brand, founded by designer Danielle DiFerdinando, is described as "casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman."

This specific GoT collection, in partnership with HBO, is both chic and casual (faux fur and fringe make up many of the designs) but there's also an element that suggests you shouldn't mess with the modern woman. It makes sense if you think about it. No one in their right mind would ever cross Daenerys Targaryen or Cersei Lannister.

The line consists of 18 pieces. There are Lannister coin purses, Stark cosmetic bags and Targaryen totes. And every one features phrases or sigils from the show (think dire wolves and dragons).

"We turned to the show's main characters' costumes, personalities and mythical creatures," DiFerdinando said in a press release per Elite Daily. "We drew upon the fundamentals of the show, which resulted in a dark and romantic collection combined with plenty of dramatic flair."

She continued on to explain that, for the Game of Thrones bag line, she "wanted each material, detail and embellishment to be a direct reference to many of the looks you see in the show."

"Game of Thrones fans are always looking for new ways to represent their love for the show and their favorite characters," Jeff Peters, VP of Licensing and Retail at HBO, said. "With Danielle Nicole's new bags and accessories, they can carry their fandom out into the streets and represent the show in their own personal looks."

The pieces will reportedly range in price from $18 to $88 and will be available at boxlunch.com on November 8. A month later, the Game of Thrones bag collection will launch on Danielle Nicole's website starting December 8.

A Danielle Nicole spokesperson tells Metro that DiFerdinando's favorite piece from the line is the Stark Backpack.

Click through the gallery above for a preview of this Game of Thrones bag collection.

You might as well look the part when cheering on Jon Snow and company in GoT season 8. Unless, of course, the white walkers are more your scene. In that case, you don't deserve this Game of Thrones bag line. (Sorry.)

Check out the featured styles and more starting November 8.