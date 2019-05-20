Here's what's next for the cast of 'Game of Thrones'

The future is bright for the cast and crew of "Game of Thrones."

After nearly a decade, “Game of Thrones” has finally come to an end. Although the show is over, the actors aren’t going anywhere. A few of the actors are taking a break, whereas others have already started on other projects. Here are a few of the upcoming projects you can spot your favorite cast member working on next.

Sophie Turner

On June 7th, you can spot Sophie Turner on the big screen reprising her role as Jean Grey in “Dark Phoenix.” She is also working on a film called “Broken Soldier,” which is all about a soldier suffering from the PTSD. She also has another movie called “Heavy,” which is in post-production.

Maisie Williams

Arya Stark just launched an app called Daisie, which was created to help connect creatives seeking to work in their industry. Turns out playing mutants is in the “Stark’s blood and Williams will be staring in “The New Mutants” and will be portraying Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane, this film is expected to come out in 2020.

Richard Madden

Robb Stark will return to the screen as soon as May 31st, taking on the role of John Reid in Rocketman, a film all about Elton John’s life. He is also working on a movie called “1917.”

Lena Headey

Cersei Lannister’s next film is called “The Flood,” which focuses on an immigration officer and an asylum seeker. She also has two other films in the works titled, “Gunpowder Milkshake” and “Crooks,” both of which are currently in pre-production.

Peter Dinklage

From Lion to Eagle, “The Hand of the King” will be portraying the Mighty Eagle in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” He is also going to be voicing Phil Betterman in “The Croods 2”, which is expected to release in 2020.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Jaime Lannister’s next big film is called “Domino,” which is about a Copenhagen police officer seeking justice for his partner’s murder. He also is in “Suicide Tourist,” which is about an insurance detective investing a disappearance.

Emilia Clarke

Khaleesi will return to the screen again in “Above Suspicion” a film about the first ever murder conviction of an FBI agent. She can also be spotting during the holiday season in a Christmas rom-com called “Last Christmas.”

Gwendoline Christie

Brianne of Tarth’s next film is called “The Personal History of David Copperfield” which is based on the Charles Dickens novel, where she will be playing Jane Murdstone. She will also be in “Friend,” which is about friendship and terminal illness.

Nathalie Emmanuel

From HBO to Hulu, Missandei makes to the jump to the remake of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" which was co-created by Mindy Kaling. She will also be voicing Deet, a character from "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."