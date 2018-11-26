Gear up for GoT season 8 with Game of Thrones Monopoly

Westeros just got real. HBO and Hasbro have teamed up to create a collector's edition Game of Thrones Monopoly hitting stores at the start of the new year.

The GoT game is meant for two to six adult players and is inspired entirely by the Seven Kingdoms and the chaos that ensues between them.

"HBO has an incredibly robust and passionate fan base for the Game of Thrones series, and we're excited to offer yet another way for these fans to connect with the brand," Jonathan Berkowitz, President of Hasbro Brands, said in a statement.

"The board, the tokens, the money, and even the game pieces are derived directly from the show, ensuring Game of Thrones fans can be transported into the world of Westeros through an engaging and authentic Monopoly experience," he continued.

This isn't the first time HBO and Hasbro partnered to make Game of Thrones Monopoly. It was launched in 2015 and resurfaced in the years since. (If that isn't enough, Hasbro also came out with a GoT version of Clue back in 2016.)

The upcoming game is equipped with new features including an Iron Throne card holder that plays the GoT theme song. Metallic House sigils replace the original three-eyed raven, direwolf and other game pieces players once chose from.

Property pieces are still shaped like castles, but they're upgraded a bit. Gold Dragon and Silver Stag coins replace the normal paper currency, and the banker is now the Royal Treasury's Master of Coin.

The HBO Shop website describes the newest Game of Thrones Monopoly as follows:

"Represent your favorite House and be part of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, with this Game of Thrones Collector's edition Monopoly from Hasbro. Travel the legendary lands of Westeros as you buy, sell, and trade locations from the Seven Kingdoms. Build your empire and maybe your House will sit on the Iron Throne. Game contents include, 6 tokens, gameboard, 28 title deed cards, Iron Throne card holder with musical platform, 32 chance cards, 32 holdfasts, 12 castles, 2 dice, 90 plastic coins and game guide."

What's better than a Game of Thrones Monopoly night to gear up for GoT season 8? A Game of Thrones Monopoly night with GoT-inspired drinks. (And we also wouldn't mind if Jon Snow or one of the Starks joined in on the fun.)

Game of Thrones Monopoly: Where to buy the GoT game

Game of Thrones Monopoly reportedly isn't available for purchase until January 2019. Metro has contacted both HBO and Hasbro for an exact release date.

For now, you can pre-order the board from GameStop. The GoT game is also available for pre-order from Walmart or shop.hbo.com. Amazon currently doesn't have any in stock.

Prices seem to vary online at this time, ranging from $29.97 to $44.95.

