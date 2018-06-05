A Game of Thrones music album is in the works to help you get ready for season 8

It seems like Game of Thrones season 8 is never going to start. Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) even told Metro in a February interview that she thought shooting it would be "an impossible challenge." But filming is reportedly winding down, and HBO confirmed that season 8 will hit TV screens in 2019 (and that it’s worth the wait). As a way to celebrate the final season, HBO announced a collaboration with Columbia Records to create Game of Thrones music — an album of songs by popular artists inspired by the show.

This album, reported Billboard, is officially licensed as Music Inspired by Game of Thrones and will feature "diverse musical genres."

According to Billboard, past GoT soundtracks have included a number of artists. Coldplay drummer Will Champion and Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol played on songs in season 3, for example. Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós sang during Joffrey and Margaery’s wedding (though it didn’t have a happy ending).

Also, remember that short time Ed Sheeran got a cameo?

Need a reminder? Watch below:

(He kind of just blends in with the rest of the King’s Landing soldiers, don't you think? He probably wouldn't even need a spear — he could just break into a nice hymn and his enemies would surrender.)

An HBO spokesperson told Metro there were no further details on the Game of Thrones music at this time.

Forget about Game of Thrones music, scripts "self-destruct"!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) recently told Elite Daily that when it came to security during filming, things got "very, very strict" for the final season.

"It’s reached a crazy level this year," Coster-Waldau said. "We actually get the scripts, and then when we’ve shot the scene — and we only have it digitally — and then when you’ve done the scene, it just vanishes. It’s like Mission: Impossible. 'This will self-destruct.'"

He also went on to say that, in terms of Game of Thrones season 8, "we end the right way and the show ends on its own terms. When I read the scripts for the last season, I was like, 'Wow, they really pulled it off.'"

Bring on the White Walkers and that Jon Snow/Mother of Dragons drama. We're ready.