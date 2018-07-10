Talk of a Game of Thrones prequel (or five, rather) started last spring. Now, fans will be happy to know that HBO's first Game of Thrones prequel will start filming in October at The Paint Hall in Belfast, Ireland (GoT's regular production studio), according to the Belfast Telegraph.

This is good news considering rumors of a bloody and shocking conclusion to Game of Thrones season 8 hasn't made the long wait until the 2019 air date any easier.

We know Game of Thrones' final season will contain six feature-length episodes and that filming has already wrapped.

Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry on the show, told Metro in June that security was tight on set. "Your filming dates are on a need to know basis. You don’t get hard copies of scripts anymore. They are all on this special app. Which are triple locked. The level of security has upped massively."

While we wait for GoT's closing chapter, here’s everything we know about the Game of Thrones prequel so far.

Game of Thrones prequel plot

The Game of Thrones prequel will reportedly take place thousands of years before the events of Westeros. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it chronicles the "world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know."

Author George RR Martin revealed on his website that the Game of Thrones prequel is scripted by screenwriter Jane Goldman, who worked on The Woman in Black and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

HBO has greenlit the first of the GoT successor shows, scripted by the amazing Jane Goldman. To clarify, what we have here is a pilot order, not as yet a series order. Everybody else has already broken the news, but you can follow the link to read on https://t.co/lpP5KmQkMI pic.twitter.com/72WdHBtaYM — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) June 11, 2018

Game of Thrones prequel title

The Game of Thrones prequel trailer will not be available anytime soon since filming for the pilot won't start until this fall. Then, HBO has to greenlight a full season.

Back in June, Martin hinted that the working title of the Game of Thrones prequel is something along the lines of "The Long Night" but adds, "I’d be surprised if that’s where we end up. More likely HBO will want to work the phrase 'Game of Thrones' in there somewhere."

Game of Thrones prequel cast

Martin confirmed that, if they get the go-ahead from HBO, this new series will have a different cast than Game of Thrones — so no Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams or Kit Harington (bye-bye Jon Snow).

Martin wrote on his website: "None of the characters or actors from Game of Thrones will appear in the new show. All of the successor shows we’ve been developing have been prequels, as I have mentioned before. This one really puts the pre in prequel."