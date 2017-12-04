Why Jon and Daenerys’ incest will take a backseat in ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 8

Every Game Of Thrones fan knows that the one character we can trust the most amidst all of the back-stabbing and treachery is Liam Cunningham’s Ser Davos Seaworth, the right-hand man to the King in the North, Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

I recently had the opportunity to talk to the Irish actor about the upcoming eighth and final season of “Game Of Thrones,” specifically how Ser Davos will react not just to the revelation that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow have had sex, but that she is his aunt.

“The problem is between the two of them, not so much for him,” Cunningham responded, before admitting. “But I suppose he will have to deal with the fallout of that.”

However, before Davos helps Daenerys and Jon deal with this rather gigantic issue, which will have enormous repercussions for who will actually end up on the Iron Throne, there is another more pressing problem at hand. That’s because the Night King and his army of the undead have now broken through the Wall and are on their way to wreak havoc.

“There is a bigger issue with the Night King coming through the wall, so there is a more immediate problem than that. Incest goes down the priority list when there is a huge army coming down to kill everyone. Perhaps they will deal with that later, I don’t know,” Cunningham explained.

Unfortunately for “Game Of Thrones” fans we still have quite a while to wait until we find out what happens with both Dany and Jon’s accidental bout of incest and the how the gang will deal with the wanton destruction of the Night King.

It has even been alleged that the final season of “Game Of Thrones” won’t actually air until 2019. Which, although that feels like a cruel trick from HBO, will certainly help to get anticipation at a fever pitch for what promises to be one of the most popular television finales in history.

