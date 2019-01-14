When is the Game of Thrones season 8 release date? HBO finally clues fans in

After toying with fans for the past few months, HBO has finally revealed the Game of Thrones season 8 release date. This means that audiences are about to find out if the loose alliance of surviving Starks and Lannisters will be able to repel the Night King and his army of White Walkers. Then again, this is Game of Thrones and not everything always ends up working out.

When is the Game of Thrones season 8 release date?

The final season of Game of Thrones, which will consist of six feature-length episodes, premieres on Sunday, April 14. Almost everything else in the world of TV is going to take a back seat to HBO's flagship series later this year. This is not only because Game of Thrones is coming to an end, but also due to the fact that its final episodes are basically going to be mini-movies. Viewers will need enough time to watch it all.

What is Game of Thrones season 8 about?

Viewers will especially want to know if Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who now rules as queen, will actually keep her promise to help Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the rest of the alliance. While she did say that she would help against the coming White Walkers, her inaction during the season 7 finale left many wondering whether or not she actually would.

Hence why Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei's brother and occasional lover, ultimately left her court at the end of last season. Even he realizes that Daenerys and Jon's warnings, which are also backed up by Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and a slew of other surviving characters, aren't simply another plot to overtake Cersei's rule.

Meanwhile, HBO's date announcement was accompanied by yet another Game of Thrones season 8 teaser. It features Jon, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) uniting in a crypt against an approaching freeze. In other words, at least the surviving Stark children are readying themselves for the coming battle with the Night King and his horde of White Walkers. Will the Lannisters follow suit?

