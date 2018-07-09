get-married-for-free-in-seven-u.s.-cities-tomorrow

Weddings can be expensive. Good news: if you’re looking to tie the knot, you can do it for free tomorrow in seven U.S. cities. All you need to do is show up at the courthouse. The Lifetime TV channel is covering courthouse weddings all day at various locations in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and Dallas, up to 70 in each city, in celebration of the debut of the seventh season of “Married at First Sight” at 9:00 p.m. tomorrow night. If you’re in New York City, head down to the City Clerk’s Office at 141 Worth Street anytime from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. to get hitched for free. In Boston, join the festivities at 1 City Hall Square from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

In “Married at First Sight,” a panel of counselors and experts including psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor and Pastor Calvin Roberson, bring together couples they believe are compatible. Couples will meet for the first time at the altar. Follow the couples throughout the season as they begin their lives together, leading up to an ultimate decision to stay together or file for divorce. The seventh season will take place in Dallas, Texas, and follow three new relationships.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the Married at First Sight season seven premiere with a tribute to love in these seven cities,” Gena McCarthy, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for “Lifetime Unscripted” and Head of Programming for FYI, said. “Married at First Sight has been a part of countless couples’ journeys to falling to love and we couldn’t think of a more fun way to celebrate this lucky seventh season!”