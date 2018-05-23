When will we see Grey’s Anatomy season 14 on Netflix?

You fell behind on Grey’s and all the drama that happens within those hospital walls, but you’re eager to catch up as soon as possible. You know that Grey’s Anatomy season 14 episode 24, the season finale, aired last week — but so far you’ve managed to avoid spoilers. Still, you’re wondering when you’ll see Grey's Anatomy season 14 on Netflix so you can stop cutting your Grey’s-obsessed friends off in the middle of their sentences.

We’ll refrain from the spoilers here as well, though you probably know that a couple of the cast members are leaving the show heading into its fifteenth season. But how long will you have to wait to find out how their stories conclude? When will you be able to stream Grey's Anatomy season 14 on Netflix?

When will you see Grey's Anatomy season 14 on Netflix?

Whether you’re looking to rewatch the latest season in an epic, emotional weekend or catch up with your favorite characters for the first time, you probably want to know how long you’re going to be waiting. After all, some shows — like fan favorite The Walking Dead — take close to six months to appear on the streaming service after the latest season finale airs on TV. But are you going to be waiting that same amount of time for this Shonda Rhimes creation?

Good news for Grey’s fans! Unlike The Walking Dead, the medical drama will appear on the streaming service relatively quickly. In fact, you’ll see Grey's Anatomy season 14 on Netflix on June 16, according to FanSided. That’s right in line with the previous season’s release, which hit Netflix on June 17, 2017.

For those of you who are waiting for Grey’s Anatomy season 14 on Netflix in order to watch all the action for the first time, maybe set up some spoiler blockers on your computer. It’s worth it to keep Shondaland signature plot twists secret until you can finally hit play.