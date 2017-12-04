The sixth season of 'House of Cards' will go on without Kevin Spacey

Robin Wright will take her rightful place as protagonist instead.

The sixth and final season of Netflix's hit series "House of Cards" will see Claire Underwood as the protagonist.. David Giesbrecht / Netflix

Finally, Claire Underwood will get her due. Albeit for a final, shortened, eight-episode season.

According to Variety, the sixth and final season of Netflix hit House of Cards will resume filming in 2018 without Kevin Spacey. Production halted in October, two days after Buzzfeed published a piece where “RENT” alum Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old of sexually assaulting him when he was only 14-years-old. Several more eerily similar accusations followed.

With Spacey out, the last hurrah will focus on Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood. No word yet on how Spacey’s Frank Underwood will get the boot, but last month, Variety reported that producers were thinking of killing off his character.

Speaking on the agreement, Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos said he’s “really excited we could get to an agreement” and hopes to provide “closure of the show to fans.”

Said fans are speaking out on Twitter, expressing their excitement — and disappointment — about the news.

Can we get an epic death scene for Frank, though? I've been rooting for that character's death since, like, episode two. https://t.co/DstZifJkNJ — Katie Gillespie (@newsladykatie) December 4, 2017

We now go live to Robin Wright to get her reaction. pic.twitter.com/hlBO840E3q — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) December 4, 2017

I know what Spacey did is wrong and he certainly deserves to be left out, but damn #HOC without Frank Underwood is unimaginable. https://t.co/L4NNRgss16 — D (@Deltacetum) December 4, 2017

I hope in this last season Frank Underwood is just gone and no one ever mentions it https://t.co/UxJiZKJ5Sz — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) December 4, 2017

A season of #HouseofCards starring Robin Wright and only Robin Wright is all I’ve ever wanted.



Finally, something good. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) December 4, 2017

Having personally never watched an episode of House of Cards — because of Kevin Spacey’s inherent creepiness — we’re looking forward to it.