The sixth season of 'House of Cards' will go on without Kevin Spacey

Robin Wright will take her rightful place as protagonist instead.
HOuse of Cards Robin Wright Season 6.
The sixth and final season of Netflix's hit series "House of Cards" will see Claire Underwood as the protagonist.. David Giesbrecht / Netflix

Finally, Claire Underwood will get her due. Albeit for a final, shortened, eight-episode season.

According to Variety, the sixth and final season of Netflix hit House of Cards will resume filming in 2018 without Kevin Spacey. Production halted in October, two days after Buzzfeed published a piece where “RENT” alum Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old of sexually assaulting him when he was only 14-years-old. Several more eerily similar accusations followed.

With Spacey out, the last hurrah will focus on Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood. No word yet on how Spacey’s Frank Underwood will get the boot, but last month, Variety reported that producers were thinking of killing off his character.

Speaking on the agreement, Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos said he’s “really excited we could get to an agreement” and hopes to provide “closure of the show to fans.”

Said fans are speaking out on Twitter, expressing their excitement — and disappointment — about the news.

Having personally never watched an episode of House of Cards — because of Kevin Spacey’s inherent creepiness — we’re looking forward to it.

 
 
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : December 04, 2017
 
