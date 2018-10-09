Here's what you need to know about MTV's new show 'How Far Is Tattoo Far?'

The new MTV series How Far Is Tattoo Far? premieres this week and if you’re a fan of tattoos mixed with surprise reveals and relationship drama, then this new show might be what you’re looking for.

How Far Is Tattoo Far? is a new MTV show where friends, family members and couples to design tattoos for one another. The tattoos won’t be revealed until after the tattoo is completed and already we’re anticipating a lot of anxiety involved with the process.

The show is hosted by Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Younger’s Nico Tortorella. The two will give best friends, partners and family members the power to design a tattoo they feel is best for the other person. The tattoo can of anything and can be on any part of the person’s body. Polizzi and Tortorella will work with talented tattoo artists who will help transform the tattoo designs to permanent ink. The other person will not be able to see the tattoo until it’s completely finished.

If this sounds vaguely familiar it’s because the show is based on the international version of the show called Just Tattoo of Us that airs in the UK. It’s evident that MTV really enjoys the tattoo puns here.

MTV How Far Is Tattoo Far? preview

In addition to all the antics we can expect from the one and only Snooki, MTV’s How Far Is Tattoo Far? will feature some familiar faces receiving their own surprise tattoos. Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira, Floribama Shore’s Nilsa Prowant and Aimiee all and Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore from MTV’s The Challenge will also appear on the show during the first season.

According to teaser videos on the How Far Is Tattoo Far? Facebook page, the show will feature some artists you might recognize in the tattoo world including Melody Mitchell who is on VH1’s Black Ink Crew.

How Far Is Tattoo Far?: Premiere date, time

You can catch all the drama in MTV's new show starting Thursday, October 11 at 9 p.m. EST. To give you an idea of what you can expect, here's a look at some of the craziest reactions from the MTV International version, Just Tattoo of Us.

If the US version is anything close to the version from across the pond, it might just be worth watching.