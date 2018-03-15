Can you watch How to Get Away with Murder on Netflix?

You’re a big fan of all Shondaland creations, but that doesn’t mean your schedule always allows you to catch episodes of the shows when they air. So can you catch up with How to Get Away with Murder on Netflix when you finally get to kick up your feet? We break down what you need to know about the show on the popular streaming service.

Whether you’re just getting into the tension-filled series or you’re a long-time fan like Melania, you can find a reason to click play on How to Get Away with Murder on Netflix. Maybe you forgot some details about one of the many twists and turns that take place over the four seasons, or maybe you just want to have a lazy weekend on the couch with Viola Davis.

What you need to know about How to Get Away with Murder on Netflix

First of all, even though we have a deep appreciation for the popular streaming service, it doesn’t fit all of your How to Get Away with Murder needs. Yes, you will find How to Get Away with Murder on Netflix through the series’ hub, but it’s not going to suit every need. If you’re only a couple episodes behind on the most recent season and you’re looking to catch up, this isn’t the option for you.

Remember, unlike Hulu, which works with some shows to post recent episodes of the current season within days of their original air time, Netflix only hosts past seasons of series that aren’t originals or exclusives from the streaming service. You’ll need to turn to one of the other ways to watch How to Get Away with Murder online if this describes what you’re looking for.

But if you’re looking for past seasons, this streaming service does have you covered. When it comes to How to Get Away with Murder on Netflix, you’ve got a solid source of weekend entertainment: You’ll find (as of the time of publication) every episodes from the first three seasons ready and waiting for you to hit play.