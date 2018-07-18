Duh dun. Duh dun. Duh dun duh dun duh dun — you know how it goes. Your favorite part of Discovery Channel programming is almost here, but wait, you cut the cord with the cable providers months ago. Don’t sweat it, we pulled together your guide to how to watch Shark Week 2018 without cable so you don’t miss a second of the terrifying action.

You remember all the dorsal fin drama happens in July, but not quite when. Don’t worry, Metro has you covered with our guide on when is Shark Week 2018. In that guide you’ll also find a complete breakdown of Shark Week programming. Highlights include Bear Grylls testing his aquatic-based survival skills and Shaq working with experts to overcome his fear of sharks.

Shark Week 2018 really isn’t something you’re going to want to miss. After all, even Donald Trump tunes in, or so says Stormy Daniels. Luckily, taking a deep dive into the world of sharks doesn’t require you to sign up with the cable company again. Here’s how to watch Shark Week 2018 without cable.

How to watch Shark Week 2018 without cable

How to watch Shark Week 2018 without cable is actually pretty simple, and your first step is to head over to Discovery Channel’s Shark Week hub, where you’ll get one full episode from this year’s lineup to stream online for free.

You can head over to DirectV Now and sign up for a one-week free trial. This subscription service offers more than 125 live TV channels, and Discovery (plus Discovery Family Channel and Discovery Life) is among their supported networks. You will have to pay after the free week, which you can conveniently use to watch Shark Week 2018 without cable, but if you decide to stick with the service, Discovery is offered through all of their plans, which range from $35 to $70 per month.

PlayStation Vue is also in the game if we’re talking about how to watch Shark Week 2018 without cable. In fact, it’s being promoted all over their website right now. This live TV streaming service also offers a one-week free trial for hesitant subscribers. Discovery is among their supported channels, so snag your free trial and get ready to watch some whale shark action. Like the service? You can subscribe to even their cheapest plan ($39.99 per month) and still get access to Discovery programming you love.