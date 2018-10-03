Here's every Halloween movie you can catch during Huluween

Hulu’s completely changing the game for binge-watching scary movies for Halloween. They’ve launched their own fear fest, dubbed Huluween, that’s a much more expansive version of the 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform or the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween. This lineup not only includes new scary shorts from up-and-coming filmmakers but also an impressive hub of content, broken down by fear factor. That’s right, it’s like deciding how spicy you want your food to be at a restaurant, but in film form.

So what does the streaming service have in store for you? We’re breaking down what you can expect from the short films, which Hulu original series are launching during the campaign and all the Halloween movies you can stream through the hub.

What movies can I watch through Huluween?

Hulu didn’t just get streaming rights to a couple cult classics and call it a day on Huluween. They’ve amassed an impressive collection, and we’ll keep it broken down by fear factor just like they did. Here are all the scary movies you can watch on Hulu this month:

“Scary as Hell” Halloween movies

Jigsaw

28 Days Later

Baskin

The Blair Witch Project

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Blair Witch

Child’s Play

Children of the Corn

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Corpse Princess

Damien

Deadly Blessing

Devil’s Gate

The Evil In Us

Hellraiser

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

High School of the Dead

The Houses October Built 2

Let the Right One In

Marrowbone

Mom and Dad

My Bloody Valentine

Paranormal Activity

Parasyte: The Maxim

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead 2: Blood Wings

Rings

Slumber

Tonight She Comes

“Spooky not Scary” Halloween movies

Dark Shadows (1966)

Dark Shadows

Dimension 404

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Gugure! Kokkuri-san

Inside No. 9

Invaders from Mars

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

The Monster Squad

The Others

Signs

“Pop Horror” Halloween movies

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

American Bigfoot

American Psycho

American Psycho II: All American Girl

The Amityville Horror

Anaconda

Bleach

Byzantium

The Cleanse

Daybreakers

Digging Up the Marrow

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark

Fear, Inc.

Grabbers

Gremlin

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!

The Ice Cream Truck

John Dies At the End

Once Bitten

Phoenix Forgotten

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

The Prophecy

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 3

Species

Species II

Species III

Tales of the Grim Sleeper

Tragedy Girls

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

Zombies of Mass Destruction

“Thriller / Psychological” Halloween movies

Berberian Sound Studio

Blow Out

The Bone Collector

Dark Was the Night

Dressed to Kill

Gemini

Grand Piano

Hounds of Love

The Housemaid

Hunt for the Labyrinth Killer

I Saw the Devil

Insomnia

Jacob’s Ladder

The Limehouse Golem

Midnighters

Mother!

Mulholland Drive

The Ninth Gate

The Oxford Murders

Primal Fear

Road Games

Sacrifice

Shutter Island

Simon Killer

Stir of Echoes

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

The Tall Man

Unbreakable

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Where the Skin Lies

“For the Family” Halloween movies

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Curious George: A Halloween Boofest

Tiny Toon Adventures: Night Ghoulery

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

The Little Ghost

Liar, Liar, Vampire

Oddbods: Party Monsters

The Wiggles: Wiggly Halloween

Barney: Halloween Party

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Jinxed

Classic Halloween movies

The Fly

The Hills Have Eyes

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Burnt Offerings

Monkey Shrines: An Experiment In Fear

Anime Halloween movies

Another

Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga

Danganronpa: The Animation

Demon King Daimao

Persona 4

Psychic Detective Yakumo

Shiki

Shuffle

Soul Eater

Tokyo ESP

Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ravens

Vampire Knight

“Foreign Frights” Halloween Movies

Boots On the Ground

The Ghoul

Habit

The Host

Penumbra

The World of Kanako

Indie Halloween movies

The ABCs of Death

Almost Human

Bodysnatch

Cabin Fever: Patient Zero

The Cleanse

Contracted: Phase II

The Damned

Darkness

Dementia

The Den

Desolation

The Evil In Us

Exeter

Find Me

Hardware

Honeymoon

The Houses October Built

The Houses October Built 2

Hunted

The Inhabitants

Kiss of the Damned

The Midnight Man

Mother Krampus

Ouija Summoning

Out of the Dark

The Pact 2

Proxy

Recovery

Sacrifice

Slumber

The Spiritualist

George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead

Tonight She Comes





TV shows you can watch through Huluween

Halloween movies aren’t the only thing the streaming service is dishing out to prep you for the spooky holiday. Under each of the categories they also offer several TV series. Here they are broken down by topic, just as Hulu did in their Huluween hub:

“Scary as Hell” Halloween TV shows

Fear the Walking Dead

“Spooky not Scary” Halloween TV shows

Angel

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Midnight, Texas

The Munsters Today

Night Gallery

Outer Limits

The Outer Limits - Original

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Scream Queens

Shadowhunters

Sleepy Hollow

The Strange Calls

Twilight Zone

Wayward Pines

Witches of East End

Wolfblood

The X-Files

“Pop Horror” Halloween TV shows

American Horror Story

BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural

Dead Like Me

Deadbeat

Freakish

Ghost Whisperer

In the Flesh

Preacher

Stan Against Evil

“Thriller / Psychological” Halloween TV shows

11.22.63

Alfred Hitchcock Presents

American Gothic

Bedlam

Black Blood Brothers

Blood-C

Castle Rock

Dance with Devils

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

Hellsing

Hellsing Ultimate

Intruders

Is This a Zombie?

Rosario + Vampire

Soul Eater

Twin Peaks

Witchblade

“For the Family” Halloween TV shows

Halloween Baking Championship

Every Witch Way

WITS Academy

The Addams Family

Danny Phantom

Extreme Ghostbusters

Halloween Wars

Gravity Falls

Hunter Street

Kids Halloween Baking Championship

Invader Zim

Adventure Time

Star vs. The Forces of Evil

Huluween Fear Fest: The Short Films, Explained

As part of their Huluween Fear Fest, the streaming service also released six short films. They’re only 4 minutes each, and they’re created by up-and-coming filmmakers. Still, 4 minutes is time you could be spending watching other things. So before you hit play, find out what to expect from each of these shorts.

The filmmakers do benefit if you find their short films worthy of watching. All of the shorts were created in partnership with Fox Network Group’s content studio All City. You’ll have all of October to watch the shorts. At the end of the month, the filmmaker with the highest audience engagement and scores from a panel of expert judges will be awarded $10,000 to go towards the production of their full-length film.

You can find the short films through the Halloween hub on Hulu, or through the streaming service’s YouTube channel. But before you hit play, here’s a quick run down about each of them. We’ve embedded the shorts so you can watch them right here if they catch your eye:

The Rizzle

A young woman is drawn into a video on the internet of an old, ritualistic dance, and unwittingly unlocks a supernatural dilemma.

Carved

A family obsessed with the jack-o-lantern Halloween tradition, carves off more than they expected with a pumpkin of unusual quality.

The Hug

A children’s party at a pizza arcade turns nightmarish when the birthday boy heads backstage to seek out an animatronic panda.

The Urn

A woman who angrily scatters her mother’s ashes into a lake, finds it’s not so easy to throw away the past.

Lippy

Two teenage friends caught shoplifting must face the wrath of an unforgiving security guard, who forces them into a strange underworld.

Haunting, Horrifying Sounds from Beyond the Grave

A musician’s money-grab Halloween composition unleashes terror when he decides to exploit his mother’s dying moment.

The Gillymuck

A troop camping trip runs awry when a young girl encounters the cute and cuddly Gillymuck…and decides to bring the creature back to her tent.

The Box

After stumbling upon an ancient box that carries a cryptic warning, a little boy makes a grave decision and must face the consequences.

Hulu originals you need to watch during Huluween

As if that weren’t enough to keep you glued to your couch from today all the way through Halloween, Huluween also features the launch of a couple Hulu originals. Into the Dark will launch this Friday, October 5. It will be the first year-round series from the streaming service. That means they’ll drop 12 full-length episodes on the first Friday of every month. Think of the installments of episodes like seasons of American Horror Story. Each batch will have its own theme and stand alone from the installments that come after.

The first installment, called The Body, features “a sophisticated hitman with a cynical view on modern society” who has quite the Halloween. On the holiday, he has to transport a body in just one night. It makes the work more complicated, but he does have one thing going for him: “everyone is enamored by what they think is his killer costume.” Check out the trailer below:

Later on in the month, keep your eyes peeled for the other Hulu original series Light as a Feather. It’s a short 10-episode series, so keep on top of it, and it launches into your Hulu library on October 12. Never look at the game you played during high school sleepovers the same way again with this series: An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

If that wasn’t enough to give you the creeps, check out the trailer for the series below. Then mark your calendars for the launch.