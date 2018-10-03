TV

Here's every Halloween movie you can catch during Huluween

There's no end to the scream-worthy streaming possibilities through this fear fest.
By Linnea Zielinski
Published : October 03, 2018
huluween halloween movies hellraiser

Hulu’s completely changing the game for binge-watching scary movies for Halloween. They’ve launched their own fear fest, dubbed Huluween, that’s a much more expansive version of the 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform or the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween. This lineup not only includes new scary shorts from up-and-coming filmmakers but also an impressive hub of content, broken down by fear factor. That’s right, it’s like deciding how spicy you want your food to be at a restaurant, but in film form.

 

So what does the streaming service have in store for you? We’re breaking down what you can expect from the short films, which Hulu original series are launching during the campaign and all the Halloween movies you can stream through the hub.

 

What movies can I watch through Huluween?

Hulu didn’t just get streaming rights to a couple cult classics and call it a day on Huluween. They’ve amassed an impressive collection, and we’ll keep it broken down by fear factor just like they did. Here are all the scary movies you can watch on Hulu this month:

 

“Scary as Hell” Halloween movies

  • Jigsaw

     

  • 28 Days Later

  • Baskin

  • The Blair Witch Project

  • Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

  • Blair Witch

  • Child’s Play

  • Children of the Corn

  • Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

  • Corpse Princess

  • Damien

  • Deadly Blessing

  • Devil’s Gate

  • The Evil In Us

  • Hellraiser

  • Hellbound: Hellraiser II

  • High School of the Dead

  • The Houses October Built 2

  • Let the Right One In

  • Marrowbone

  • Mom and Dad

  • My Bloody Valentine

  • Paranormal Activity

  • Parasyte: The Maxim

  • Pumpkinhead

  • Pumpkinhead 2: Blood Wings

  • Rings

  • Slumber

  • Tonight She Comes

 

“Spooky not Scary” Halloween movies

  • Dark Shadows (1966)

  • Dark Shadows

  • Dimension 404

  • Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

  • Gugure! Kokkuri-san

  • Inside No. 9

  • Invaders from Mars

  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space

  • The Monster Squad

  • The Others

  • Signs

 

huluween 28 days later

“Pop Horror” Halloween movies

  • 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

  • American Bigfoot

  • American Psycho

  • American Psycho II: All American Girl

  • The Amityville Horror

  • Anaconda

  • Bleach

  • Byzantium

  • The Cleanse

  • Daybreakers

  • Digging Up the Marrow

  • Elvira: Mistress of the Dark

  • Fear, Inc.

  • Grabbers

  • Gremlin

  • Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!

  • The Ice Cream Truck

  • John Dies At the End

  • Once Bitten

  • Phoenix Forgotten

  • Poltergeist II: The Other Side

  • The Prophecy

  • Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

  • Scary Movie

  • Scary Movie 3

  • Species

  • Species II

  • Species III

  • Tales of the Grim Sleeper

  • Tragedy Girls

  • V/H/S

  • V/H/S 2

  • Zombies of Mass Destruction

 

“Thriller / Psychological” Halloween movies

  • Berberian Sound Studio

  • Blow Out

  • The Bone Collector

  • Dark Was the Night

  • Dressed to Kill

  • Gemini

  • Grand Piano

  • Hounds of Love

  • The Housemaid

  • Hunt for the Labyrinth Killer

  • I Saw the Devil

  • Insomnia

  • Jacob’s Ladder

  • The Limehouse Golem

  • Midnighters

  • Mother!

  • Mulholland Drive

  • The Ninth Gate

  • The Oxford Murders

  • Primal Fear

  • Road Games

  • Sacrifice

  • Shutter Island

  • Simon Killer

  • Stir of Echoes

  • Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

  • The Tall Man

  • Unbreakable

  • We Need to Talk About Kevin

  • Where the Skin Lies

 

“For the Family” Halloween movies

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas

  • Curious George: A Halloween Boofest

  • Tiny Toon Adventures: Night Ghoulery

  • The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

  • The Little Ghost

  • Liar, Liar, Vampire

  • Oddbods: Party Monsters

  • The Wiggles: Wiggly Halloween

  • Barney: Halloween Party

  • Legends of the Hidden Temple

  • Jinxed

 

Classic Halloween movies

  • The Fly

  • The Hills Have Eyes

  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

  • Burnt Offerings

  • Monkey Shrines: An Experiment In Fear

 

Anime Halloween movies

  • Another

  • Blue Exorcist

  • Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga

  • Danganronpa: The Animation

  • Demon King Daimao

  • Persona 4

  • Psychic Detective Yakumo

  • Shiki

  • Shuffle

  • Soul Eater

  • Tokyo ESP

  • Tokyo Ghoul

  • Tokyo Ravens

  • Vampire Knight

“Foreign Frights” Halloween Movies

  • Boots On the Ground

  • The Ghoul

  • Habit

  • The Host

  • Penumbra

  • The World of Kanako

 

Indie Halloween movies

  • The ABCs of Death

  • Almost Human

  • Bodysnatch

  • Cabin Fever: Patient Zero

  • The Cleanse

  • Contracted: Phase II

  • The Damned

  • Darkness

  • Dementia

  • The Den

  • Desolation

  • The Evil In Us

  • Exeter

  • Find Me

  • Hardware

  • Honeymoon

  • The Houses October Built

  • The Houses October Built 2

  • Hunted

  • The Inhabitants

  • Kiss of the Damned

  • The Midnight Man

  • Mother Krampus

  • Ouija Summoning

  • Out of the Dark

  • The Pact 2

  • Proxy

  • Recovery

  • Sacrifice

  • Slumber

  • The Spiritualist

  • George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead

  • Tonight She Comes


 

TV shows you can watch through Huluween

Halloween movies aren’t the only thing the streaming service is dishing out to prep you for the spooky holiday. Under each of the categories they also offer several TV series. Here they are broken down by topic, just as Hulu did in their Huluween hub:

“Scary as Hell” Halloween TV shows

  • Fear the Walking Dead

 

“Spooky not Scary” Halloween TV shows

  • Angel

  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer

  • Midnight, Texas

  • The Munsters Today

  • Night Gallery

  • Outer Limits

  • The Outer Limits - Original

  • Sabrina the Teenage Witch

  • Scream Queens

  • Shadowhunters

  • Sleepy Hollow

  • The Strange Calls

  • Twilight Zone

  • Wayward Pines

  • Witches of East End

  • Wolfblood

  • The X-Files

 

“Pop Horror” Halloween TV shows

  • American Horror Story

  • BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural

  • Dead Like Me

  • Deadbeat

  • Freakish

  • Ghost Whisperer

  • In the Flesh

  • Preacher

  • Stan Against Evil

 

“Thriller / Psychological” Halloween TV shows

  • 11.22.63

  • Alfred Hitchcock Presents

  • American Gothic

  • Bedlam

  • Black Blood Brothers

  • Blood-C

  • Castle Rock

  • Dance with Devils

  • The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

  • Hellsing

  • Hellsing Ultimate

  • Intruders

  • Is This a Zombie?

  • Rosario + Vampire

  • Soul Eater

  • Twin Peaks

  • Witchblade

 

“For the Family” Halloween TV shows

  • Halloween Baking Championship

  • Every Witch Way

  • WITS Academy

  • The Addams Family

  • Danny Phantom

  • Extreme Ghostbusters

  • Halloween Wars

  • Gravity Falls

  • Hunter Street

  • Kids Halloween Baking Championship

  • Invader Zim

  • Adventure Time

  • Star vs. The Forces of Evil

 

huluween fear fest children of the corn

Huluween Fear Fest: The Short Films, Explained

As part of their Huluween Fear Fest, the streaming service also released six short films. They’re only 4 minutes each, and they’re created by up-and-coming filmmakers. Still, 4 minutes is time you could be spending watching other things. So before you hit play, find out what to expect from each of these shorts.

The filmmakers do benefit if you find their short films worthy of watching. All of the shorts were created in partnership with Fox Network Group’s content studio All City. You’ll have all of October to watch the shorts. At the end of the month, the filmmaker with the highest audience engagement and scores from a panel of expert judges will be awarded $10,000 to go towards the production of their full-length film.

You can find the short films through the Halloween hub on Hulu, or through the streaming service’s YouTube channel. But before you hit play, here’s a quick run down about each of them. We’ve embedded the shorts so you can watch them right here if they catch your eye:

The Rizzle

A young woman is drawn into a video on the internet of an old, ritualistic dance, and unwittingly unlocks a supernatural dilemma.

 

 

 

Carved

A family obsessed with the jack-o-lantern Halloween tradition, carves off more than they expected with a pumpkin of unusual quality.

 

 

The Hug

A children’s party at a pizza arcade turns nightmarish when the birthday boy heads backstage to seek out an animatronic panda.

 

 

The Urn

A woman who angrily scatters her mother’s ashes into a lake, finds it’s not so easy to throw away the past.

 

 

Lippy

Two teenage friends caught shoplifting must face the wrath of an unforgiving security guard, who forces them into a strange underworld.

 

 

Haunting, Horrifying Sounds from Beyond the Grave

A musician’s money-grab Halloween composition unleashes terror when he decides to exploit his mother’s dying moment.

 

 

The Gillymuck

A troop camping trip runs awry when a young girl encounters the cute and cuddly Gillymuck…and decides to bring the creature back to her tent.

 

 

The Box

After stumbling upon an ancient box that carries a cryptic warning, a little boy makes a grave decision and must face the consequences.

 

 

Hulu originals you need to watch during Huluween

As if that weren’t enough to keep you glued to your couch from today all the way through Halloween, Huluween also features the launch of a couple Hulu originals. Into the Dark will launch this Friday, October 5. It will be the first year-round series from the streaming service. That means they’ll drop 12 full-length episodes on the first Friday of every month. Think of the installments of episodes like seasons of American Horror Story. Each batch will have its own theme and stand alone from the installments that come after.

huluween hulu originals into the dark the body

The first installment, called The Body, features “a sophisticated hitman with a cynical view on modern society” who has quite the Halloween. On the holiday, he has to transport a body in just one night. It makes the work more complicated, but he does have one thing going for him: “everyone is enamored by what they think is his killer costume.” Check out the trailer below:

 

 

Later on in the month, keep your eyes peeled for the other Hulu original series Light as a Feather. It’s a short 10-episode series, so keep on top of it, and it launches into your Hulu library on October 12. Never look at the game you played during high school sleepovers the same way again with this series: An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

If that wasn’t enough to give you the creeps, check out the trailer for the series below. Then mark your calendars for the launch.

 

Tags:
HuluHalloween
 
 
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro
Latest News
 