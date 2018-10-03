Here's every Halloween movie you can catch during Huluween
There's no end to the scream-worthy streaming possibilities through this fear fest.
By Linnea Zielinski
Published : October 03, 2018
Hulu’s completely changing the game for binge-watching scary movies for Halloween. They’ve launched their own fear fest, dubbed Huluween, that’s a much more expansive version of the 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform or the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween. This lineup not only includes new scary shorts from up-and-coming filmmakers but also an impressive hub of content, broken down by fear factor. That’s right, it’s like deciding how spicy you want your food to be at a restaurant, but in film form.
So what does the streaming service have in store for you? We’re breaking down what you can expect from the short films, which Hulu original series are launching during the campaign and all the Halloween movies you can stream through the hub.
Hulu didn’t just get streaming rights to a couple cult classics and call it a day on Huluween. They’ve amassed an impressive collection, and we’ll keep it broken down by fear factor just like they did. Here are all the scary movies you can watch on Hulu this month:
Jigsaw
28 Days Later
Baskin
The Blair Witch Project
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Blair Witch
Child’s Play
Children of the Corn
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Corpse Princess
Damien
Deadly Blessing
Devil’s Gate
The Evil In Us
Hellraiser
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
High School of the Dead
The Houses October Built 2
Let the Right One In
Marrowbone
Mom and Dad
My Bloody Valentine
Paranormal Activity
Parasyte: The Maxim
Pumpkinhead
Pumpkinhead 2: Blood Wings
Rings
Slumber
Tonight She Comes
Dark Shadows (1966)
Dark Shadows
Dimension 404
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Gugure! Kokkuri-san
Inside No. 9
Invaders from Mars
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
The Monster Squad
The Others
Signs
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene
American Bigfoot
American Psycho
American Psycho II: All American Girl
The Amityville Horror
Anaconda
Bleach
Byzantium
The Cleanse
Daybreakers
Digging Up the Marrow
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
Fear, Inc.
Grabbers
Gremlin
Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!
The Ice Cream Truck
John Dies At the End
Once Bitten
Phoenix Forgotten
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
The Prophecy
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 3
Species
Species II
Species III
Tales of the Grim Sleeper
Tragedy Girls
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
Zombies of Mass Destruction
Berberian Sound Studio
Blow Out
The Bone Collector
Dark Was the Night
Dressed to Kill
Gemini
Grand Piano
Hounds of Love
The Housemaid
Hunt for the Labyrinth Killer
I Saw the Devil
Insomnia
Jacob’s Ladder
The Limehouse Golem
Midnighters
Mother!
Mulholland Drive
The Ninth Gate
The Oxford Murders
Primal Fear
Road Games
Sacrifice
Shutter Island
Simon Killer
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming
The Tall Man
Unbreakable
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Where the Skin Lies
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Curious George: A Halloween Boofest
Tiny Toon Adventures: Night Ghoulery
The Boy Who Cried Werewolf
The Little Ghost
Liar, Liar, Vampire
Oddbods: Party Monsters
The Wiggles: Wiggly Halloween
Barney: Halloween Party
Legends of the Hidden Temple
Jinxed
The Fly
The Hills Have Eyes
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Burnt Offerings
Monkey Shrines: An Experiment In Fear
Another
Blue Exorcist
Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
Danganronpa: The Animation
Demon King Daimao
Persona 4
Psychic Detective Yakumo
Shiki
Shuffle
Soul Eater
Tokyo ESP
Tokyo Ghoul
Tokyo Ravens
Vampire Knight
Boots On the Ground
The Ghoul
Habit
The Host
Penumbra
The World of Kanako
The ABCs of Death
Almost Human
Bodysnatch
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
The Cleanse
Contracted: Phase II
The Damned
Darkness
Dementia
The Den
Desolation
The Evil In Us
Exeter
Find Me
Hardware
Honeymoon
The Houses October Built
The Houses October Built 2
Hunted
The Inhabitants
Kiss of the Damned
The Midnight Man
Mother Krampus
Ouija Summoning
Out of the Dark
The Pact 2
Proxy
Recovery
Sacrifice
Slumber
The Spiritualist
George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead
Tonight She Comes
Halloween movies aren’t the only thing the streaming service is dishing out to prep you for the spooky holiday. Under each of the categories they also offer several TV series. Here they are broken down by topic, just as Hulu did in their Huluween hub:
Fear the Walking Dead
Angel
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Midnight, Texas
The Munsters Today
Night Gallery
Outer Limits
The Outer Limits - Original
Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Scream Queens
Shadowhunters
Sleepy Hollow
The Strange Calls
Twilight Zone
Wayward Pines
Witches of East End
Wolfblood
The X-Files
American Horror Story
BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural
Dead Like Me
Deadbeat
Freakish
Ghost Whisperer
In the Flesh
Preacher
Stan Against Evil
11.22.63
Alfred Hitchcock Presents
American Gothic
Bedlam
Black Blood Brothers
Blood-C
Castle Rock
Dance with Devils
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!
Hellsing
Hellsing Ultimate
Intruders
Is This a Zombie?
Rosario + Vampire
Soul Eater
Twin Peaks
Witchblade
Halloween Baking Championship
Every Witch Way
WITS Academy
The Addams Family
Danny Phantom
Extreme Ghostbusters
Halloween Wars
Gravity Falls
Hunter Street
Kids Halloween Baking Championship
Invader Zim
Adventure Time
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
As part of their Huluween Fear Fest, the streaming service also released six short films. They’re only 4 minutes each, and they’re created by up-and-coming filmmakers. Still, 4 minutes is time you could be spending watching other things. So before you hit play, find out what to expect from each of these shorts.
The filmmakers do benefit if you find their short films worthy of watching. All of the shorts were created in partnership with Fox Network Group’s content studio All City. You’ll have all of October to watch the shorts. At the end of the month, the filmmaker with the highest audience engagement and scores from a panel of expert judges will be awarded $10,000 to go towards the production of their full-length film.
You can find the short films through the Halloween hub on Hulu, or through the streaming service’s YouTube channel. But before you hit play, here’s a quick run down about each of them. We’ve embedded the shorts so you can watch them right here if they catch your eye:
A young woman is drawn into a video on the internet of an old, ritualistic dance, and unwittingly unlocks a supernatural dilemma.
A family obsessed with the jack-o-lantern Halloween tradition, carves off more than they expected with a pumpkin of unusual quality.
A children’s party at a pizza arcade turns nightmarish when the birthday boy heads backstage to seek out an animatronic panda.
A woman who angrily scatters her mother’s ashes into a lake, finds it’s not so easy to throw away the past.
Two teenage friends caught shoplifting must face the wrath of an unforgiving security guard, who forces them into a strange underworld.
A musician’s money-grab Halloween composition unleashes terror when he decides to exploit his mother’s dying moment.
A troop camping trip runs awry when a young girl encounters the cute and cuddly Gillymuck…and decides to bring the creature back to her tent.
After stumbling upon an ancient box that carries a cryptic warning, a little boy makes a grave decision and must face the consequences.
As if that weren’t enough to keep you glued to your couch from today all the way through Halloween, Huluween also features the launch of a couple Hulu originals. Into the Dark will launch this Friday, October 5. It will be the first year-round series from the streaming service. That means they’ll drop 12 full-length episodes on the first Friday of every month. Think of the installments of episodes like seasons of American Horror Story. Each batch will have its own theme and stand alone from the installments that come after.
The first installment, called The Body, features “a sophisticated hitman with a cynical view on modern society” who has quite the Halloween. On the holiday, he has to transport a body in just one night. It makes the work more complicated, but he does have one thing going for him: “everyone is enamored by what they think is his killer costume.” Check out the trailer below:
Later on in the month, keep your eyes peeled for the other Hulu original series Light as a Feather. It’s a short 10-episode series, so keep on top of it, and it launches into your Hulu library on October 12. Never look at the game you played during high school sleepovers the same way again with this series: An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.
If that wasn’t enough to give you the creeps, check out the trailer for the series below. Then mark your calendars for the launch.