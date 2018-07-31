Is Alex Trebek leaving Jeopardy? Host dishes on future

A new TMZ interview has fans wondering: Is Alex Trebek leaving Jeopardy? The fan-favorite host did take a short medical leave of absence in January 2018 to undergo blood clot surgery and has been the face of the show for decades, so his time with the series may be coming to end. Here's what Trebek had to say on the matter.

Trebek told TMZ that the odds he will be staying after when his contract with the show expires in 2020 are “50-50, and a little less.”

He had a couple of replacements in mind: the play-by-play hockey announcer for the L.A. Kings, and a CNN legal analyst.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings - they should consider him,” Trebek told Levin.

Faust responded to the nomination on Twitter: “I guess there are worse ways to randomly see your name show up on TMZ! I’m flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words, and delighted to hear he’s a big @LAKings fan!”

I guess there are worse ways to randomly see your name show up on TMZ! 🤷🏻‍♂️



I’m flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words, and delighted to hear he’s a big @LAKings fan! 👑 — Alex Faust (@alex_faust) July 30, 2018

The hockey announcer wasn’t the only potential replacement on Trebek’s list. He also recommended legal analyst, show host and author Laura Coates.

Like Faust, she was pleasantly surprised. She Tweeted, “Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I’d be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family and still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I’m a genius) #Dying”

Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018

The 78-year-old television host was born in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He kickstarted his career as a summer intern at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation during college. He hosted a teenage music show called “Music Hop!” in 1963, moved on to a high school quiz show called “Reach for the Top,” and then moved to the United States to continue to pursue his career in announcing. Here, he hosted dozens of popular game shows before first hosting “Jeopardy!” in 1984, a job he has held ever since.

Whether Alex Trebek leaving Jeopardy actually happens in 2020 remains to be seen, but it might be time to start imagining the iconic game show without him.