Aside from co-hosting the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg is busy making the press rounds because season 6 of his nearly canceled comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine is about to debut on NBC. The question is, are the first 5 seasons that originally aired on FOX available to stream? In other words, is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine about?

When Brooklyn Nine-Nine first premiered on FOX back in 2013, it followed the day-to-day adventures of Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his fellow detectives at Brooklyn's 99th Precinct. Specifically, the show focused on Peralta and company's dealings with their new commanding officer, Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). Holt has since become an integral part of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine family.

In the season 5 finale, which aired this past May on FOX, Peralta and Det. Amy Santiago's (Melissa Fumero) wedding day nearly succumbing to the chaos all around it. The episode, which was almost the show's last, literally left audiences hanging with its cliffhanger ending. Thankfully, the new season on NBC will be picking up right where creator Dan Goor and company left off.

Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

The good news is, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's first 5 seasons are available to stream. The bad news is, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is not on Netflix. Audiences eager to binge-watch the show before it returns to television this week will, if they haven't already, sign up for an account with Netflix's streaming rival Hulu.

So... is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

For the last time no, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's previous 5 seasons are not available to stream on Netflix. They are, however, available to stream on Hulu, so if you're already one of their subscribers then you're good to go. If not, sign up for an account or find a friend or family member who already has one.