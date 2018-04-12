Is The Affair on Netflix? The drama series follows the emotional effects of an extramarital relationship: When Noah (Dominic West) and Alison (Ruth Wilson) have an affair, it tears both of their marriages apart. The main appeal of the series, especially as it goes on, is how it explores the perspectives of Noah, Alison and their respective former partners. Starting with the second season Cole (Joshua Jackson) and Helen (Maura Tierney) get some major storylines, too. After all, there’s plenty of love and trauma and hurt to go around — not to mention a central murder mystery to keep you going.

If you’re not all too familiar with the series, perhaps you’re considering kicking back and streaming it. But is the Showtime series available to stream on Netflix? Let’s see!



Dominic West and Ruth Wilson in The Affair. SHOWTIME

Is The Affair on Netflix?

Unfortunately, The Affair is not available to stream on Netflix at this time. Bummer, we know. But don’t let that get you down. There are plenty ways to stream the series.

The Affair on Showtime

Your easiest bet? Streaming the show on its home network, Showtime. If you have a cable subscription, the first three seasons are available for your bingeing pleasure. And with the fourth season coming this June, you’ll have plenty of time to catch up.

The Affair on Showtime Anytime

The same but different — you can stream the series on Showtime Anytime, Showtime’s official app.

The Affair on Hulu

The Affair is also available to stream on Hulu. The streaming service offers Premium Network add-ons, and for $8.99 a month, you can access Showtime’s award-winning series, films and more.

The Affair on Amazon Prime

You can also stream the series via Amazon Prime Instant Video or by adding Showtime to your Amazon Prime account. See? Easy as pie. Or should we say, easy as throwing away your marriage of 20 years for a few moments of passion with a hot waitress.