Praise be, the horrifying Hulu series you love to let creep you out is back. (In case you missed it, the release time for The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 episode 1 is not later this evening like you might be thinking.) But before you launch into the new episodes, you want to catch up on the details of last season. So, is The Handmaid’s Tale on Netflix?

We don’t blame you for asking whether the show’s on this uber-popular streaming service — especially since they’re notorious for rotating their content library. It’s also a good idea to refresh yourself on the minutiae of the plot throughout the last seasons of the dystopian drama. The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 promises a bleaker look at the world of Gilead and how it seeps into the psyche of people, so you want a good grasp on everything the first season laid out about this worrisome world.

So, is The Handmaid’s Tale on Netflix?

That being said, you do need a go-to place to catch up. Elisabeth Moss has warned viewers that the second season is shocking and unpredictable enough that you should “give up trying to guess what happens.” In fact, Moss also said she “read the outline and got full body chills.” So you’re sold on the new season, but how to lock down those details of past episodes? Is The Handmaid’s Tale on Netflix so you can catch up.

Hold up right there. The Handmaid’s Tale is a Hulu original, and you better bet the streaming service isn’t going to share its content with their biggest rival. So, sadly no, The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t available to watch online through Netflix. And we can guarantee it’s never going to hit the streaming site, no matter how many times they rotate the content, barring a huge, game-changing merger between the two services.

But rest assured there are ways to stream season one of the series before launching into the second. Check back with Metro US for a comprehensive guide to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online, but for now, stick to Hulu, where you’ll find last season in addition to the newest installments of the series.