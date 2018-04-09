Whether you’re rooting for the hosts or the humans — or think the distinction between the two isn’t quite so cut and dry — you’re going to want to catch up on the first season of the hit HBO show before the second arrives. But where to turn for a marathon streaming session? Is Westworld on Netflix? You’re not sure.

Don’t worry, we have you covered so you can stop searching and get back to keeping all the players straight. If you forgot a couple clues along the path through the maze, make sure you rewatch the whole last season so it’s all fresh in your mind for Westworld season 2.

Which, in case you haven’t already heard, is going to be complete chaos. No, really, that’s how they’re advertising it. In fact, the newest installment of the series will make the first look like "a genteel kitchen drama,” according to co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Expect more corporate intrigue from the Delos people in the second season. It was clear there were secrets and maybe even a hidden agenda, and the upcoming season will bring that to the forefront, too. Oh yeah, and even other worlds within the “park,” if you want to call it that. Although several of the other worlds are still secrets and might not appear until later in the series, it looks like Shogun world will be getting a strong introduction.

Want to know more about what’s to come? Check out Metro’s guide to Westworld season 2.

So, is Westworld on Netflix?

So, is Westworld on Netflix, just waiting for you to hit play? Sorry, you’re going to have to catch up on Dolores’ adventures with another streaming service, because Netflix doesn’t currently offer the show. Although Netflix is known for rotating their offerings, Westworld is an HBO creation, a network with their own streaming service, making it unlikely that the adventure drama ever makes it to the content library of the streaming giant.