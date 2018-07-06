Jack Ryan Amazon series release date, cast info and how to watch

John Krasinski is trading in the comfy offices of Scranton for the rough and tough world of the CIA as he stars the new Jack Ryan Amazon series. The former Office actor got to show off his action skills in Michael Bay's 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, and will once again team-up with the director for the new show, as both men will serve as executive producers. Here's everything you need to know about the latest take on the famed Tom Clancy character.

What is the Jack Ryan Amazon series about?

According to a press release, the first season of the new Jack Ryan Amazon series "follows Ryan (Krasinski) as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale."

Judging by the show's trailer, the titular hero seems to be a bit green when it comes to the whole spy thing, saying that he's just an analyst. "I don't interrogate people," Krasinski's character says. "I write reports."

The series will reportedly be an original story not based on a previous Clancy novel, however, it will be somewhat influenced by Harrison Ford's take on the character in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. "It’s an original story, so it’s not an adaptation of any of the novels," director and executive producer Daniel Sackheim revealed to IndieWire. "But I think it’s inspired in the same way as the Harrison Ford movies."

Meet the Jack Ryan Amazon series cast

Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all played the spy on the big screen, now it's Krasinski's turn in the new Jack Ryan Amazon series. Joining the actor will be Abbie Cornish, who plays Cathy Muller, a doctor and Ryan's fiancee, as well as Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Krasinski's character's boss and an ex-CIA case officer. Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi and Amir El-Masry also star in the new show. Several big names have been cast in recurring roles, including Peter Fond as Joe Muller, Cathy's dad, plus Timothy Hutton as the Deputy Director of Operations for the CIA.

How to watch the Jack Ryan Amazon series

All 10 episodes of the new show will air on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.

Jack Ryan Amazon series release date

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Amazon series premieres Friday, Aug. 31.

Jack Ryan Amazon series trailer

Will the Jack Ryan Amazon series return for season 2?

The Jack Ryan Amazon series will in fact return for a season 2. Amazon announced in April that the show would receive the greenlight for a second season.

"Krasinski, who also serves as an Executive Producer, will be reunited with Wendell Pierce (The Wire) who will reprise his role as James Greer in the eight-episode second season," Amazon said in a release. "In season two, Jack Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America. The second season commences production this summer in Europe, South America and the United States."