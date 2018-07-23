Jerry Buting on Making a Murderer season 2, how The Staircase influenced his Netflix series

Making a Murderer season 2 has been on the mind of true crime fans ever since they finished binge watching the acclaimed first season on Netflix.

While there's still no official release date yet for the upcoming second season, Steven Avery's former defense lawyer Jerry Buting gave Metro a small update on the show's return during a chat ahead of his appearance in Boston alongside The Staircase's David Rudolf. Like the rest of us, the attorney isn't sure when we'll see Making a Murderer season 2, but it sounds like the new episodes will cover many of the recent events that have happened to the various people featured in the Netflix series.

Jerry Buting on Making a Murderer season 2

"Making a Murder, Netflix has announced that they are going to do a sequel to it, but they've been very closed-lipped about when they expect to release that," Buting says. "I have seen the filmmakers following along at the oral arguments in Brendan Dassey's case in the Seventh Circuit. They were outside the courthouse filming the whole thing. I know they're working on it, but when it comes out is anybody's guess."

Based off Buting's statement, it sounds like Making a Murderer season 2 will take a closer look at Dassey's situation. In season 1, audiences saw that Dassey was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to aiding Avery, his uncle, in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. The show called the confession into question, leading many viewers to believe that it may have been coerced.

Last year, a three-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Dassey should be retried or released from prison, saying that the confession was improperly obtained, however, the full court disagreed, ruling that the confession was voluntary. The Supreme Court recently declined to hear Dassey's final appeal. Expect Making a Murderer season 2 to cover the entire situation and where Dassey goes from here.

Aside from his small update on the new season, Buting also revealed to Metro that Making a Murderer wouldn't exist without Netflix's other true crime series, The Staircase, which originally aired in France in the early 2000s. Buting, who studied law under Rudolf at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, credits the his mentor's series for inspiring him to go along with filming for Making a Murderer.

"I knew about The Staircase when it first came out in 2005 on DVD. You had to do mail-order from Netflix at that time, it’s hard to believe," Buting says. "That documentary kind of informed my decision about whether we’d cooperate with the filming of Making a Murderer."