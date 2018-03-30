All the ways to watch NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar starring John Legend

On Easter Sunday (April 1) NBC is bringing you Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The new revival of the legendary Broadway show, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, will star John Legend as Jesus Christ (because, well, of course).

Other big names include Sara Barielles as Mary Magdalene, Alice Cooper as King Herod and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. It's a one-time live event that's sure to be epic.

Getting ready for the last supper! Hope to see you there, this Sunday on @nbc. #JesusChristSuperstar pic.twitter.com/GqqdEGbT3S — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 30, 2018

"This score demands a singer with an amazing range and an actor with great depth, and there isn’t anyone better to bring this story to a new audience," Robert Greenblatt, NBC’s Entertainment Chairman, said of Legend in a statement. "His casting is also groundbreaking as the traditional image of Christ will be seen in a new way."

The New York Times reports that in addition to being aired live nationwide, there will be an audience of 1,300 on performance night at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Back in NYC with #JesusChristSuperstar all weekend! Tune in to the live concert this Sunday at 8/7c on @NBC pic.twitter.com/1XAf35Y53M — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) March 30, 2018

What is Jesus Christ Superstar about?

Jesus Christ Superstar is about the seven days leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion.

"Set during the final week of Jesus' life, the story is told from the perspective of infamous betrayer Judas Iscariot," reads the NBC site. "As more and more followers flock to Jesus, Judas grows concerned that Jesus is becoming arrogant and losing sight of his principles. So when Jesus attacks the money changers in a temple, Judas finally turns on his teacher, setting both on a path to tragedy."

Jesus Christ Superstar made its Broadway debut in 1971 and was nominated for five Tony Awards.

"It's a story people will never get tired of hearing, especially on Easter Sunday," executive producer Neil Meron told USA TODAY. "The resonance of Superstar is probably more profound these days than when it came out in the '70s."

How to watch NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar

On Easter Sunday, of course you should tune into NBC to watch Jesus Christ Superstar. It will air from 8:00 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. ET.

But, if you aren’t near a TV, you can stream the live performance on NBC’s website as well as on Hulu (with a Hulu With Live TV subscription).

According to TV Guide, you can also stream Jesus Christ Superstar online with fuboTV.

"Preparing for this particular role is not just about understanding historical Jesus," Legend told the New York Times. "A lot of it goes back to thinking about love, and what that means — love for the people who are close to you, but also for mankind, and what that means when it comes to thinking about the sacrifice that he was willing to make."

Clearly Chrissy Teigen is taking her husband's role very seriously: