Is Johnny Galecki coming back to Roseanne? How many episodes will he be in?

Plus, what happened to David and Darlene between the original and the reboot.

From the start, the Roseanne reboot got a lot of press for one major boasting point: they were bringing back the original cast. But could a Roseanne reboot really be complete without Johnny Galecki, who may now be better known for his role as physicist Leonard on The Big Bang theory? We don’t think so, and neither did long-time fans of the sitcom who were eager for another Johnny Galecki Roseanne appearance.

That’s why you probably noticed that Johnny Galecki was conspicuously missing from the first few episodes of the Roseanne reboot that have aired on ABC. (If you’re behind on the relaunch, here are all the ways you can watch Roseanne online and get caught up with the Connors.) So can we expect a Johnny Galecki Roseanne return? We break it down.

So, will Johnny Galecki be on Roseanne?

We’ll cut to the chase here because you’re still wanting more from the David and Darlene dynamic all these years later: Yes, there will be a Johnny Galecki Roseanne return, and you’ll be seeing the actor in the reboot sooner than you might think.

In fact, you’ll see David make an appearance in the first season and AMC has already released promotional photos for a Johnny Galecki episode that’s set to air on Tuesday, April 17. The episode, entitled “Darlene v. David,” will feature Galecki as, of course, David Healy, Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) high school sweetheart-turned ex-husband. Rob Helford, the Roseanne executive producer, gave The Hollywood Reporter some background on the years since we’ve seen David: Apparently he and Darlene have been divorced for six years and David hasn’t really been involved in raising their two kids, Harris and Mark (Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara).

A synopsis of the episode is already available thanks to Spoiler TV, and are we sensing a renewing of their marriage, or at least relationship? Here’s what to expect:

“David unexpectedly shows up for Harris’ birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family. Meanwhile, Bev temporarily moves into the Conner home after an incident at the nursing home prevents her from returning.”

But other than this episode named for his character, how much can we expect to see Johnny Galecki on the Roseanne revival?

How many Roseanne episodes will Johnny Galecki be in?

The actor is obviously very busy wrapping up things with The Big Bang Theory, so it makes sense that Deadline reported back in December 2017 that Johnny Galecki would only be returning for one episode of Roseanne. But then the revival got some good news: a renewal.

Now that the Roseanne reboot is already signed for a second season, that will get an extended thirteen episodes up from season one’s nine, Galecki has more opportunities to reappear. The only question seems to be whether it makes sense for Darlene to be open to multiple appearances of David, since she’s heard in one Roseanne promo describing herself as having “no partner.”

See a sneak peek of the Johnny Galecki Roseanne return

Watch the clip, that features a disheveled David, played by Johnny Galecki, below: