When will we see Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 on Hulu?

Whether you watch it openly or try to hide your guilty pleasure from your friends and significant other and judgey roommate, we know you’re wondering about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 14 Hulu release date. We just hope you have a separate profile on the account you share for the streaming service, otherwise the jig is up.

Find a time when the judging roommate is out — or your Keeping Up with the Kardashian-loving friends are free — because you’re going to be hitting play before you know it. If you’re a dedicated fan, it’s not all fun and games and snacking in front of your marathon streaming session. You’re watching on a deadline, people!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 15 will be here before you know it, and you’ll need to be up-to-date on everything that happened in the previous season when it airs. (For a sneak peek of all that’s in store for you, check out our guide to everything we know right now about Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 15. No word yet on whether Kim’s meeting with President Trump will make it into an episode.)

KUWTK season 14 wrapped back in early May, and we know you’ve been eagerly checking your Hulu queue ever since. So when can you catch up on all the business ventures, dating drama and, yes, selfie-taking adventures? We’ve got the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 14 Hulu release date and, trust us on this one, you’re going to be very pleasantly surprised.

So when will you see KUWTK season 14 on Hulu? You’re in luck if you’re looking to do some binge-watching of the series this weekend because the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 14 release date already came and went. That means all those deliciously dramatic episodes, 19 of them in total, are already loaded up and waiting for you on the streaming service.