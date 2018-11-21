Everything you need to know about Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3

A&E recently aired a special edition of the hugely popular Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series that actually had nothing to do with the controversial religious organization. Instead, per the requests of its viewers, Remini and her co-host, fellow ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder, delved into the inner workings of the Jehovah’s Witnesses with former members of the group and its critics. The special had all the bells and whistles that audiences have come to expect from the program, but this month, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 will premiere with a renewed focus on its titular subject.

What is Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 about?

“In season one,” Remini says in the season 3 trailer, “we basically dealt with the effects of disconnection, and in season two, we wanted to show you a wide range of abusive policies in the hopes that that would be enough for the authorities to step in.”

“That didn’t happen,” she continues. “So in season 3, we thought, ‘Okay, let’s just follow the money.’”

As the rest of the trailer suggests, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 is now pursuing a line of questioning that dovetails with the church’s tax-exempt status, which will more than likely bleed into larger discussions of separation of church and state, and other financial matters. In other words, Remini, Rinder and company want to his Scientology where it hurts: their wallet.

Of course, no matter how popular Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 is, simply shedding light on the church’s financial dealings in the context of a television show isn’t going to have a direct effect on anything. But that’s not the point. What is the point, as Remini stresses in the trailer, is that they can stir up enough public trouble for the religious organization to possibly get the authorities interested.

“I’m curious why Scientology continues to have tax-exempt status,” she says in another clip. “They have millions and millions of dollars to bully people, have people followed, to destroy their lives utterly. Curious? Well, yeah.”

Whether or not Remini and Rinder will accomplish any of this with Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 remains to be seen. Judging by the continued popularity of the series, and even its recent Jehovah’s Witness special, however, the show won’t be going away anytime soon.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 cast

Leah Remini and her co-host Mike Rinder will return for the new season.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 release date

The Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 premiere is set for Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. on A&E.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath season 3 trailer