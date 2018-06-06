Letterkenny: Everything you need to know about the Canadian show coming to Hulu

Hulu is adding another hit to its roundup of shows, and this one comes from Canada. In July, the site is picking up the first two seasons of Letterkenny, a comedy that’s taken home three Canadian Screen Awards and, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), merited itself merchandise and a live tour. It has a "cult-like" following up north, and now, the U.S. is getting a taste.

CraveTV’s Letterkenny, which is based on the hometown of creator Jared Keeso, will air its fifth season at the end of the month.

Jacob Tierney directs and co-writes the comedy, and it’s produced by New Metric Media and partners DHX Media and Playfun Games in association with Bell Media, reported THR.

"Thanks to Jared and our partners at New Metric Media, Letterkenny is more than just a brand builder for CraveTV, it’s officially made an indelible mark on pop culture," said Tracey Pearce, Bell Media’s president of distribution and pay.

"With this sale to Hulu in the U.S., Bell Media is truly taking Canada’s premium content to the world," he continued. "We’re excited to introduce Letterkenny to American audiences and deliver more of this fan-favorite series to audiences across Canada."

Letterkenny plot

The small, fictional town of Letterkenny, Ontario, "lives for hockey, partying and its population of [colorful] characters," wrote CBC News Canada.

The CraveTV description states that residents "belong to one of three groups: Hicks, Skids and Hockey Players. The three groups are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters; often ending with someone getting their a** kicked."

The show centers around "hicks" Wayne (Keeso) and best friend Daryl (Nathan Dales), along with sister Katy (Michelle Mylett) and friend Dan (K. Trevor Wilson). They have catchphrases like "back to chorin'" and "great day for hay."

There are a lot of laughs and, apparently, even more beer.

Catch a glimpse into the world of Letterkenny:

The bottom inch of a beer bottle is 50% spit. pic.twitter.com/I6PSCPy4lv — Letterkenny Problems (@LetterkennyProb) April 30, 2018

Letterkenny merchandise

Similar to Saved By The Bell’s Bayside Tigers t-shirts and totes, the Letterkenny town logo is tacked on the show’s merchandise.

Also, the "Puppers" beer that the characters drink (aka heavily consume), hit stores thanks to Ontario's Stack Brewing.

Letterkenny cast and comments

Besides stars mentioned earlier, the cast also includes Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy) and Tyler Johnson (Stewart).

"You’ve got some soul and some heart in there and it’s a tough show at the end of the day as well," Keeso said in an interview last year. When asked what he meant by "tough," Keeso stated, "There are stakes in a small town like where I grew up in Listowel, Ontario. I like to say, you know, getting your butt kicked is a concern on a day-to-day basis."

"It was important for me to have that kind of interwoven with the humor," Keeso explained. "There had to be stakes in a small town because that’s what life is like there."

In terms of the universal appeal, he said that Letterkenny "has teeth," which sets it apart from other comedies, and it’s "the furthest thing from a safe comedy. There’s a lot of negativity on our show…" But, people as far away as Australia have expressed interest — and it's the show's "teeth" and toughness that draws them in.

Stream Letterkenny on Hulu starting July 13.