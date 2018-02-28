Libby Vineck, Stephanie Johnson Survivor Season 36 hot, sexy Instagram pics

A look inside the Instagram accounts of two of the hottest Survivors in Season 36.

The 36th installment of Survivor is finally kicked off and there is a completely new cast of castaways.

The season has an interesting theme — Ghost Island — where the survivors will have to deal with the mistakes made by their predecessors on the long-running TV show. Among the new slate of characters are Libby Vineck, on the Malolo Tribe and Stephanie Johnson, on that same tribe.

Vineck is a bubbly blonde from Houston who works as a social media strategist. Johnson is a brunette Yoga instructor from Chicago. Each are among the better looking cast members in the show's history. Enjoy — below — a sampling of their best posts from Instagram:

Libby (@iamthelibster)

Stephanie (@runtrimom)