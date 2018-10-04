Light As a Feather: Everything we know right now about the Hulu original series

If you haven’t already noticed during your post-work wind-down sessions in front of the TV, Hulu is taking this Halloween thing very seriously. They’ve launched their own content hub, called Huluween Fear Fest, that’s jam packed with Halloween movies and spooky TV shows. Though the sheer number of titles they got access to stream is impressive, don’t let the Hulu originals launching this month slip through the cracks. Both originals launching are creepy enough to hold their own and seem more than capable of keeping you up at night. So what should you expect from Light As a Feather, the series that launches later in the month? We know enough right now to at least give you goosebumps, and make you mark your calendars for the launch.

You’ll see Light As a Feather hit your content library on Hulu on Friday, October 12, but you’re going to want to know what you’re getting yourself into before you hit play.

Light As a Feather plot

As anyone who attend a sleepover in middle or high school can already guess, Light As a Feather centers around the game by the same name. The game, as you already know, is creepy enough on its own. Now, however, it’s at the center of a spooky mini-series that will make you rethink the nostalgic game just like Chucky made you rethink your dolls.

An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

Unfortunately it’s not even as simple as the game being haunted. As you can see in the trailer for the Hulu original below, things are quite what they seem among this group of friends, either. (Although, isn’t that standard for groups of friends in high school?)

The series is actually based on a story posted to Wattpad, a platform where users share and discuss their original stories, by Zoe Aarsen.

Light As a Feather cast

The first person you might recognize in the new Hulu original is 13 Reason Why’s Ajiona Alexus, who stars as Candace. (She has also appeared on Empire.) She’ll be joined by Liana Liberato as McKenna (If I Stay, The Best of Me), Haley Ramm as Violet (Into the Wild, X-Men: The Last Stand), and Peyton List and Olivia (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, Bunk’d). Rounding out this friend group is Brianne Tju (Opposite Day, The Crooked Man), who plays Alex.

You’ll also see Dylan Sprayberry (Man of Steel, Teen Wolf) as Henry and Jordan Rodrigues (Dance Academy, The Fosters) as Trey. Brent Rivera also appears as Isaac. Keep your eyes out for Dorian Brown Pham (Wilfred, Home Run), who will also appear in all episodes of the series as Deb.

Light As a Feather trailer

Get a sneak peek of some of the scares the mini-series has in store for you by checking out the official trailer for Light As a Feather below. Decide for yourself whether you think a spirit is behind the deadly events or something more sinister (and human) is at play here:

Light As a Feather release date

As we mentioned, you can catch Light As a Feather in your Hulu content library starting on Friday, October 12. The streaming service tends to release things in the early morning hours, so you might be able to watch an episode before work. You know, when it’s completely light out and things don’t seem quite as disturbing.

How many episodes of Light As a Feather will there be?

Hulu has already announced that this new original is a mini-series. You can expect a 10-episode run from start to finish for the story. The first episode of Light As a Feather, called “...Stiff As a Board,” kicks things off and gets right into the action. The official description says:

Four best friends invite the shy new girl out on Halloween, but they soon regret their decision when she suggests they play a twisted version of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board.

The entire run of 10 episodes will be released October 12 so you can keep the scarefest going if you’re into that sort of thing. We only have an official description for the first and second episodes, though. Episode 2, called “...Pretty As a Picture,” starts off well before things go terribly wrong: “It's Olivia's 18th birthday party and McKenna is going with her longtime crush, Henry, but a shocking discovery gives the night an unexpected turn.”