Everything we know about the Lost in Space reboot

The Lost in Space reboot is coming back like a blast from the past — and this time, it’s on Netflix. The streaming service has commissioned a do-over of the science fiction classic for a ten episode order, premiering this Friday, April 13.

The original Lost in Space, created by Irwin Allen, aired from 1965 to 1968. The original series, loosely based on The Swiss Family Robinson, follows the Robinson Family, whose journey to discovery is thrown off course by the meddling of stowaway Dr. Smith. But the new version has some surprises in store. Per Netflix:

Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light years from their original destination. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception, the unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith and the inadvertently charming Don West.

Here’s what else we know about the Lost in Space reboot on Netflix.

Lost in Space Cast



Parker Posey as Dr. Smith in Lost in Space. Netflix

The series will star Toby Stephens as John Robinson and Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson. As far as the Robinson kids, Taylor Russell will play the strong-willed and confident Judy; Mina Sundwall is the quick-witted middle-child Penny; and Max Jenkins is the curious, sensitive Will. The charming (and hot!) Don West will be played by Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey is bringing a twist to Dr. Smith.

Lost in Space Trailer

Here’s the official trailer for the Lost in Space reboot.

Lost in Space Netflix Release Date

The Lost in Space reboot will premiere on Netflix Friday, April 13.