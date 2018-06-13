When does Luke Cage Season 2 start?

Marvel’s Luke Cage season 2 is coming to Netflix soon, and if you’re just as anxious to binge watch the second season as we are, we’re here to let you exactly when you can watch Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 on Netflix.

Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Simone Missick (Misty Knight), Alfre Woodard (Mariah), Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple), Mahershala Ali (Cornell Stokes) and others return for the second season of Luke Cage and just by looking at the trailer, it appears to be more action-packed than the show’s first season.

Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 trailer gives a quick look at what’s to come in the second season. Harlem’s very own bulletproof superhero once again finds himself protecting his neighborhood. In the Luke Cage Season 2 trailer, we see Marvel supervillain Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir) attacking Luke Cage in the street and lets him know he runs Harlem.

In the trailer, we also get to see a glimpse of Misty’s (Simone Missick) bionic arm and catch a few glimpses of her in a few fighting scenes which are bound to keep your adrenaline going.

Luke Cage Season 2 music

If you’re a fan of hip-hop music, Luke Cage Season 2 will not disappoint. Just from the trailer alone, we here Rakim’s “I Ain’t No Joke” and M.O.P’s “Ante Up” played during some of the action scenes, so we’re sure there will be plenty of head-nodding tunes played in the second season. According to Den of Geek, the Luke Cage Season 2 soundtrack will include music from KRS-One, Rakim, Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss, Stephen Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Esperanza Spalding, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Joi and DJ D-Nice. Much like the first season, some of the artists will perform live on the show at the fictitious nightclub, Harlem's Paradise.

Cameo appearances

Aside from musicians making cameo appearances in Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2, we know ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith makes a cameo appearance on the show. In May he shared the news on Twitter and posted the trailer.

Guess who's got a cameo in the new season of @LukeCage... https://t.co/2E6aVEjwv1 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 8, 2018

So, when does Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 start on Netflix?

The time has almost come and we’ll have a new Marvel TV series to binge watch this summer when the weather is too hot to be outside. Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 premieres on June 22, so mark your calendars. And if you haven’t watched the first season, now is the perfect time to catch up.

