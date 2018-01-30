Mark Salling from "Glee" dead of apparent suicide

The troubled actor played Puck on the hit TV show for six seasons.

TMZ has reported that Mark Salling, the actor best known for his portrayal of Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the Ryan Murphy/FOX television show "Glee," has been found dead following an apparent suicide.

According to TMZ, Salling was reported missing by a family member in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 30, and his body was found hanging from a tree in a baseball field near his home several hours later.

The actor was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography in late 2016, and pleaded guilty to owning 50,000 lewd images of underage children a year later. He faced a sentence of four to seven years in prison, which was to be announced in court this coming March.

Salling was 35 at the time of his death.