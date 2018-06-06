Next Big Thing: Why you have to watch Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’

Last year, the ever-expanding Marvel cinematic and television universes entered the young adult world for the first time with Hulu’s “Runaways.” They’re about to do it again with “Cloak & Dagger,” a new Freeform series developed by “Heroes” and “Daredevil” alum Joe Pokaski. Or at least that’s the way it seems, for despite all the publicity’s focus on the show’s eponymous teenage duo, early reviews indicate that “Cloak & Dagger” is nothing like “Runaways.”

What is 'Cloak & Dagger' about?

Much like its comic book origins, “Cloak & Dagger” follows Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), two teenagers from disparate backgrounds whose chance meeting reveals their unique power sets. Tandy can emit daggers of light from her hands, while Tyrone has the ability to envelope others in darkness and, whenever necessary, transport them and himself from one location to another. As they fall in love, they learn about a shared tragedy.

Why you should watch 'Cloak & Dagger'

On the one hand, the many arms of Marvel practically necessitate that anyone who wants to keep up with the conversation should at least check out whatever the latest property is. On the other hand, that Pokaski is behind “Cloak & Dagger” should attract everyone’s attention, regardless of their opinion of superhero properties. Yes, he cut his teeth with the breakout series “Heroes” and filed them further with Netflix’s “Daredevil,” but he also did WGN’s “Underground.”

Meet the 'Cloak & Dagger' cast

Seeing as how “Cloak & Dagger” is literally centered on two protagonists, you would think the production would have cast the two best leads it could find. That’s exactly what Pokaski and his team did with Olivia Holt (“Kickin’ It,” “Status Update”) and Aubrey Joseph (“The Night Of,” “Run All Night”). Both have done plenty of television and film, but “Cloak & Dagger” is their first opportunity to shine. And judging by reviewers’ reactions so far, Holt and Joseph succeed. Other notable cast members include veteran actor J. D. Evermore, "Power Rangers" alum Emma Lahana and "E.R." and "Mr. Robot" star Gloria Reuben.

When is 'Cloak & Dagger' on?

“Cloak & Dagger” premieres Thursday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. After that, already-aired episodes will be available to stream on demand or in the Freeform GO app.