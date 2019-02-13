The Masked Singer episode 7: Who was the Masked Singer?

The Masked singer returned on Wednesday with its seventh week and the competition was definitely stepped up. With the final six mystery contestants facing off -- we're talking The Monster, The Lion, The Bee, The Rabbit and The Peacock -- the judges and audience were left with more puzzles to solve with the hopes of figuring out who really was under the mask. Putting on their detective hats again were celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong -- with comedian J.B. Smoove joining the dais as this week's guest.



Last week, audiences said goodbye to The Raven, who turned out to be none other than Emmy-winning talk show host, Ricki Lake. Who was unmasked in episode 7 of The Masked Singer? Let's pour through the odd moments, epic performances and clues featured in Wednesday's episode.

The Monster loves Rock N' Roll on The Masked Singer episode 7

In his opening segment, The Monster dealt a few new clues for the judges to mull over. "Being here has given me a chance to share my true voice with the world," he shares in the clip, where he also reveals he grew up in the dangerous south. While he delivered another "come out swinging" reference, the biggest new piece of info given here is his admission that, "I couldn't let people make me a bad boy for life."



After The Monster performed "I Love Rock N' Roll" by Joan Jett, the judges once again threw out some athlete guesses. After Jenny McCarthy suggested it is rapper Lil Jon, J.B. Smoove said it could be Mike Tyson. But both Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke guessed it could be a comedian like Tommy Davidson. Smoove argued that guess, though, saying Davidson has tiny feet. Instead of a revealing item, this week, the contestants all shared a "moment of truth" with the judges and The Monster's was this: "I was not on 'In Living Color' but my shoe size is 12."

The Lion's got a 'Diamond Heart' on The Masked Singer episode 7

In her pretaped segment, The Lion referenced old Chicago cabarets before warning that one can lose themselves in Hollywood, which is "not like the bluegrass state I've known." She mentioned wanting to go solo after saying she has sisters. And before she hit the stage, her clip ends with The Lion professing, "With true grit and a diamond heart, I'll separate from the pack and build my own empire."



After performing Lady Gaga's "Diamond Heart," the judges were unanimous in their praise. Jenny suggested it could either be Mel B or someone from Destiny's Child while Nicole Scherzinger pointed out the True Grit reference in her opening video and guessed The Lion's true identity to be actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Her moment of truth proved to be confusing, though, as The Lion tells the judges, "I have a subscription to a monthly murder mystery game."

The Alien 'Ex's' out the competition on The Masked Singer episode 7

The new clues The Alien shared in her intro video found the contestant happy that the judges were finally recognizing her voice, and "not just her body." She revealed that she "knows a thing or two about the law" in a segment that looked like a stereotypical lawyer commercial. The Alien then referenced crimes against fashion, "The 'Bu" and Moulin Rouge before the text "Est. 1956" shows up in the clip.



For her routine, The Alien sang Elle King's hit "Ex's and Oh's" leaving Nicole to point out that she's definitely stepping up her game in the competition. Jenny said she's "a model, possibly," before guessing it was Nicole Richie. Ken hops on that train of thought but said it was Sofia Richie instead. Nicole comes in with a guess that it's LaToya Jackson before Robin suggested it's Paula Abdul. But J.B. wasn't having any of that because, according to the comedian, "she's a pure dancer and has thicker legs and loves to dance around." To help them along, The Alien reveals she's been on the New York Times Bestseller list twice.

The Bee is the real queen of The Masked Singer episode 7

The judges, for the most part, already seem onto The Bee as they've made many guesses that pinpoint the artist's style, talent and era. In her opening clip, the mystery singer said she'd be ditching the modern day music to go "back to what she knows best." She referenced a few of her queen friends who "got their groove on back then" and then, to try to shake the panelists off her trail, made references to some iconic songs by Patti LaBelle, Anita Baker and Tina Turner. Before hitting the stage, the clip ended with her saying she'll be singing a "sexy song from a very close friend."



The song in question was Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It?" which got the judges on their feet. Nicole pointed out that The Bee performed with "such grace and with great ease" while Robin says she's "obviously a living legend." He also doubled down on his previous guess that Gladys Knight is the one under the mask. Jenny locked onto the bakeware clue from last week and suggested it's Anita Baker. When asked if she has ever won a Grammy, The Bee delivers a big moment of truth: "Actually, I have 10."

The Rabbit pulled the judges' strings on The Masked Singer episode 7

The new clues revealed by The Rabbit in his intro clip found the mystery singer saying he's now "standing out all on his own." He made another reference to spending most of his career in "a herd of others pulling his strings." He said he's been "hanging tough in the Sunshine State" before warning that if he gets voted off, it would "break his achy heart." From NSYNC to New Kids on the Block to Billy Ray Cyrus, all those clues feel as if he's doing his best to keep the judges off his scent. "Tonight, the puppet master becomes the ringmaster when I put my own spin on a classic," he said, to close out the video.



Performing an upbeat version of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," Jenny reacts to the number, saying, "I never thought I would buy tickets to a psychotic bunny concert but I might just do it now!" J.B. shared his excitement by raving, "I am absolutely blown away by this rabbit!" Nicole guessed it could be JC Chasez from *NSYNC while Jenny toggled between husband Donnie Wahlberg, Joey Fatone and Billy Ray Cyrus. What about The Rabbit's moment of truth? He shares with everyone, "I have 17 tattoos on my body."

The Peacock can't feel his face on The Masked Singer episode 7

The Peacock has become a fan favorite over the course of The Masked Singer's first season, and for good reason. The showman revealed in his opening clip that he's performed on stages, screens and has even hosted awards shows. He got his start as a child prodigy and has accumulated fans from around the world which, according to him, includes "knights, kings and queens."



After performing a low-key, but still theatrical, rendition of The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face," Jenny said he "rocked it tonight" while Robin advised that "smoother songs don't lend to your over-the-top ability." He still complimented The Peacock for a great physical performance when all was said and done. In the end, no one placed any guesses, aside from Jenny McCarthy, who suggests it is either Neil Patrick Harris, Wayne Brady or Donny Osmond under the mask. To help them along, The Peacock revealed in his moment of truth that his face has been tattooed on a person's body.

The Alien gets unmasked answering the question: Who is the Masked Singer?

When all was said and done, The Alien received the lowest votes and was unmasked. Before revealing her true identity, the judges were given a chance to make their final guesses which found Jenny saying it was Sofia Richie, Ken guessing Paula Abdul, J.B. suggesting it was Carmen Elektra while Nicole and Robin both agreed it was LaToya Jackson.



Lo' and behold, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger were correct as The Alien was revealed to be LaToya Jackson. "I really have to be honest with all of you," Jackson said to the judges and audience. "The reason I did this is... People have a tendency to pre-judge you and they compare you to other people in your family. And I just wanted to do it and see how far I'd go!"



The Masked Singer airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.