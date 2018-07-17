Model Squad: Everything you need to know

The modeling docu-series Model Squad is heading to the small screen this fall. Fans got a sneak peek in February during Fashion Week, but get ready for the series premiere. The show will offer an exclusive look at Fashion Week and give fans a look at what it's like to be a supermodel, on and off the runway. Here's what to expect from Model Squad.

What is Model Squad about?

As fans got to see during the sneak peekin February, the Model Squad docu-series has followed the competitive, intense lives of nine successful young models as they navigate the ups and downs of their lives. The women tackle the big move from L.A. to New York. Once in the Big Apple, they try to balance their relationships with their careers and friendships, and navigate the high-pressured fashion industry.

Meet the Model Squad cast

The series' eight episodes star Olivia Culpo, Daniela Braga, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik, and Devon Windsor, all but two of whom IMG represents.

Brazilian model Braga has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show every year since 2012 and has been featured in British Vogue, ELLE, and Glamour. Culpo won the Miss Rhode Island competition as a Boston University student in 2012 and now boasts an Instagram following of 2.1 million strong.

Born and raised in New York’s Bowery district, Hue has appeared in Teen Vogue and Marie Claire. California-born Moore was featured in GQ and is represented by Nous Model Management. Shaik, an Australian-born model, works with IMG and has worked with brands like Wildfox and Revolve. Windsor, also represented by IMG, is a Victoria’s Secret model who was recently featured in Vanity Fair.

Model Squad release date

Model Squad series premiere debuts Tuesday, September 4, and continues through Friday, September 14 at 8 p.m. on E! The show coincides with New York Fashion Week 2018, which begins on Thursday, September 6, and ends on the 14th.

Model Squad trailer